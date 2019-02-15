Tigers open new season

Tigers open new season

Baseball

Tigers open new season

By 2 hours ago

Countdown to First Pitch: South Alabama at No. 14 Clemson

By: |

Clemson opens the 2019 baseball today against South Alabama in Game 1 of a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers, ranked as high as No. 14 in the pre-season polls, will host the Jaguars at 3 p.m.

Here is what you need to know:

Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, SC

Friday, 3 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.

Rankings:  USA – NR Clemson: No. 14 BA, No. 15 CB, No. 19 USA, No. 24 D1

The Series

Meetings: 11 (first met in 1973)

Series Record: Clemson leads 6-5

Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 4-3 (Clemson leads 4-3 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 2 of 3 games at Clemson in 2002 (13-1, 4-6, 11-3)

Lee: Lee leads 5-1 (5-1 at CofC)

The Jaguars

Head Coach: Mark Calvi (8th season at USA)

2018 Record: 32-25 (18-11; T-3rd East) – N/A – NR

2018 Road Record: 15-20 (10-17 on road, 5-3 at neutral sites)

2019 Preseason: 2nd in Sun Belt East Division (6 teams)

2018 Batting Stats:.261 (6.7 RPG) with 86 2B, 9 3B, 54 HR, 331 BB, 45 HBP, 451 K, 43-60 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 5.13 ERA, .265 OBA (503 hits), 233 BB & 455 K in 491.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .978 (44 errors in 2259 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Record: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – No. 18 USA, No. 19 BA/CB, No. 20 D1

2018 Home Record: 28-9

2019 Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

2018 Batting Stats: .261 (6.4 RPG) with 95 2B, 2 3B, 98 HR, 350 BB, 58 HBP, 540 K, 52-70 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.59 ERA, .257 OBA (563 hits), 143 BB & 562 K in 569.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (60 errors in 2370 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

South Alabama

C: No. 14 Carter Perkins (SR/.301 BA with 9 2B, 9 HR, & 43 RBI in 53 games in 2018)

1B: No. 38 Wells Davis (SR/.295 BA with 10 2B, 8 HR, & 56 RBI in 56 games in 2018)

2B: No. 22 Hunter Stokes (JR/.222 BA with 7 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 53 games in 2018)

SS: No. 6 Santi Montiel (FR/first season at South Alabama)

3B: No. 15 Kaleb DeLaTorre (JR/first season at South Alabama)

LF: No. 25 Michael Sandle (*SO/.225 BA with 8 2B, 3 HR, & 32 RBI in 53 games in 2018)

CF: No. 2 Nick Lewis (JR/first season at South Alabama)

RF: No. 34 Ethan Wilson (FR/first season at South Alabama)

DH: No. 23 Colton Thomas (*SR/missed 2018 season with an injury)

Clemson

C: No. 10 Kyle Wilkie (JR/.324 BA with 10 2B, 5 HR, & 40 RBI in 62 games in 2018)

1B: No. 4 Grayson Byrd (*SR/.243 BA with 2 2B, 9 HR, & 26 RBI in 48 games in 2018)

2B: No. 9 Jordan Greene (GR/.250 BA with 6 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 48 games in 2018)

SS: No. 8 Logan Davidson (JR/.292 BA with 18 2B, 15 HR, & 46 RBI in 63 games in 2018)

3B: No. 5 Sam Hall (SO/.239 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 25 games in 2018)

LF: No. 1 Kier Meredith (SO/.195 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 13 games in 2018)

CF: No. 13 Bryce Teodosio (SO/.165 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 9 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

RF: No. 11 Michael Green (*SO/first season at Clemson)

DH: No. 30 Davis Sharpe (FR/first season at Clemson)

Projected Starting Pitchers (2017 stats listed)

Game 1

JR RHP No. 6 Drake Nightengale (first season at South Alabama)

SR RHP No. 19 Brooks Crawford (8-2/16 app/16 GS/3.24 ERA (80.2 IP)/.234 OBA (71 hits)/18 BB/58 K)

Game 2

SO RHP No. 11 JoJo Booker (2-1/17 app/1 GS/7.15 ERA (34.0 IP)/.256 OBA (33 hits)/19 BB/40 K)

FR RHP No. 30 Davis Sharpe (first season at Clemson)

Game 3

South Alabama’s starter TBA

FR LHP No. 12 Justin Wrobleski (first season at Clemson)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 6-1 all-time on February 15 with a 5-1 mark at home.

The Tigers are 8-4 all-time on February 16 with a 7-2 mark at home.

Clemson is 8-5 all-time on February 17 with a 5-4 mark at home.

The Tigers have faced nine of the 12 programs in the Sun Belt (missing Georgia State, Little Rock, and UL-Monroe). Clemson is 134-51-1 all-time against those schools, including an 85-24 mark at home.

Lee has faced four of the 12 Sun Belt programs (Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama). Lee is 41-27 against the programs, including 4-2 at Clemson (2-1 against both Coastal Carolina & Georgia Southern).

, , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

Wearing the No. 13 jersey at Clemson carries a lot of weight. It’s not just any jersey number. The last four years, Hunter Renfrow became a Clemson hero while wearing the No. 13, continuing the tradition of (…)

reply
15hr

When Dabo Swinney won the Bear Bryant Award last month as the best coach in college football, he went a little off script. He caught everyone in the audience a little off guard when he called his (…)

reply
23hr

The 2018 football season did not get off to a good start for Clemson running back Tavien Feaster. He entered fall camp with a banged-up knee and missed a few days during the first couple of weeks of (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home