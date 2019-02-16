Clemson ‘standing out a lot’ to 4-star DB Greene

Clemson made a strong impression while playing host to one of the top prospects from the state of Virginia last month.

Highland Springs four-star defensive back Malcolm Greene attended the Tigers’ elite junior day on Jan. 26 and gave the visit high marks.

“I loved it!” Greene told The Clemson Insider recently. “It went perfect.”

Greene (5-10, 180) previously visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, but the junior day visit gave him a better chance to interact with the coaching staff and learn more about the program.

“How family oriented the program is and how much the staff and everyone involved with the program cares for each other,” Greene said of what stood out about Clemson. “The environment is just great. How much the program sets you up for life after football with Paw Journey also stood out.”

While on campus, Greene had the opportunity to spend individual time with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Venables and I talked a lot about me coming in my freshman year, being a more versatile DB and having to learn the defensive playbook,” he said. “Swinney mainly spoke on decision making and in the recruiting process picking the perfect place best fitting for my future and my right now.”

Clemson offered Greene last August and views him as a versatile defensive back capable of playing both the safety and cornerback spots – much like current Clemson defensive back K’Von Wallace, who attended the same high school as Greene.

“Me and K’Von are really close friends really,” Greene said. “We speak on a daily and work out from time to time together when he is home.”

Along with Clemson, Greene carries offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida, Maryland, NC State, Virginia and West Virginia among others.

Greene, who also visited Virginia Tech in January, said he doesn’t have any other trips planned as of now.

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment after the great visit last month?

“Very high!” Greene said. “Standing out a lot.”

Greene is ranked as a top-five prospect in Virginia for the 2020 class by both Rivals and 247Sports. The latter ranks him as the No. 10 safety nationally and No. 169 overall prospect regardless of position.

