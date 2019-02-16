Lawrence anxious to know how ostarine got into his system

NORTH CHARLESTON — Dexter Lawrence wants to know what got into his system that prevented him from playing in the Cotton Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The former Clemson defensive tackle was in North Charleston Saturday signing autographs at The Fan Zone, when he was asked about how a performance enhancing drug called ostarine got into his system and caused him to fail a drug test prior to the Tigers’ win over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

“I do want to know how it got into my system and where it came from,” Lawrence said. “But right now, they are still doing their research, trying to see where exactly it came from, but they don’t know right now.”

