Sharpe's heroics not enough in final game of series

Despite two home runs from freshman Davis Sharpe in his first start at the plate, Clemson fell, 4-3, to South Alabama in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

On the mound, Justin Wrobleski got his first start for the Tigers. The freshman went 5 2/3 innings and gave up four hits, four runs and four earned runs. The freshman had eight strikeouts with only one base on balls.

South Alabama took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning with a three-run home run. But the Tigers rallied when Sharpe hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom frame to cut into the lead.

The Jaguars stretched the lead back to three with a run in the top of the fifth inning.

Sharpe continued to impress in the Tigers’ sixth inning. After Grayson Byrd, the freshman hit a two-run bomb to cut the South Alabama lead to 4-3.

Sam Weatherly pitched well to finish the game for the Tigers. He pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for Clemson without giving up a hit.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bryce Teodosio doubled to the wall and advanced to third on an error. Chad Fairey went down on strikes and Sam Hall did the same to end the threat.

The Tigers fall to 2-1 on the season with the loss.

Clemson is scheduled to play Charlotte Tuesday at 4 p.m.