Clemson recruiting: Prospects to watch in Maryland for 2020

Clemson has signed some standouts from the state of Maryland during Dabo Swinney’s tenure, including offensive lineman Justin Falcinelli in 2014 and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O’Daniel in 2013.

The Tigers dipped back into the Old Line State last recruiting cycle when they inked defensive tackle Tayquon Johnson from Williamsport, Md., as part of the 2019 class.

Clemson is going after some of the top talent that Maryland has to offer in the 2020 class. Here are several recruits from the state to watch moving forward as it pertains to Clemson:

Bryan Bresee, 5-star DL, Damascus High (Damascus, Md.):

Bresee is ranked by 247Sports as the top prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound phenom narrowed down his list of over 30 offers in November when he announced a top six of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Bresee picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus for its junior day last March. He attended the South Carolina game at Death Valley last season and then returned to campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day in January. He also made a visit to Penn State last month and went to Georgia for a visit this weekend. Clemson is a top contender in Bresee’s recruitment and should have a chance to register another strong impression in April as he is expected to be back on campus for the spring game.

MarShawn Lloyd, 5-star RB, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.):

Lloyd, a top-five running back in the 2020 class, stopped by Clemson last month en route home from a visit to Georgia. The Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer to Lloyd, joining Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina and Stanford among many others on his offer list. Lloyd also went to Penn State in January and most recently visited South Carolina earlier this month. Lloyd has considered waiting until an All-American game to announce his commitment but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an earlier decision. Look for the Tigers to try to get him back on campus this spring or summer. Lloyd (5-9, 205) is ranked as the No. 3 prospect from Maryland, No. 4 running back nationally and No. 25 overall prospect for 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Chris Braswell, 5-star DE, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.):

Braswell — the top-ranked commitment in Alabama’s 2020 recruiting class — received an offer from Clemson in late January. Braswell (6-3, 210) is ranked as the No. 1 weak-side defensive end and No. 19 overall prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite. He has been on the Crimson Tide’s commit list since last November and has several former teammates from St. Frances Academy that now play for Nick Saban. He appears to be solid in his pledge to Bama as it stands now despite the departure of his primary recruiter, Mike Locksley, who left to be the head coach of Maryland.

Demon Clowney, 4-star DE, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.):

Clowney is teammates with Braswell at St. Frances Academy. He is also the cousin of former South Carolina and current Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Demon (6-4, 220) is ranked among the top five weak-side defensive ends and top 100 overall prospects in the 2020 class. He received an offer from Clemson in December to go with offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU among others.

