Clemson recruiting: Prospects to watch in North Carolina for 2020

Clemson has signed a slew of prospects from the state of North Carolina during Dabo Swinney’s tenure, including at least one in each of the 11 classes that Swinney has signed to date.

The Tigers inked Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders as part of the 2019 class after signing five-star defensive end K.J. Henry from Winston-Salem, N.C., the year before. Clemson has signed numerous standouts from the Tar Heel State over the years, including Tyler Shatley, Stephone Anthony, Carlos , D.J. Reader, Dexter Lawrence and others.

Looking ahead, here are a few prospects from North Carolina to watch in the 2020 recruiting cycle as it pertains to Clemson:

Mitchell Mayes, 4-star OL, Leesville Road High (Raleigh, N.C.):

Mayes is touted by multiple recruiting services as one of the top five offensive tackles and a top-25 overall prospect in the 2020 class. Clemson has gotten him on campus several times, most recently for the program’s elite junior day in late January. Mayes has made multiple visits to Tennessee as well and went there again earlier this month. In-state schools NC State and North Carolina are also heavily involved with Mayes, who isn’t close to making his decision. ESPN and 247Sports rank Mayes as the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina in the 2020 class.

Jacolbe Cowan, 4-star DL, Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.):

Cowan is considered one of the top defensive linemen in the country and has 30-plus offers to show for it. He narrowed down his list a little more than a week ago when he announced a top 12 that included Clemson along with Georgia, LSU, Alabama, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee. Cowan received an offer from Clemson while on campus last March. He has visited Clemson several times, including for the game vs. NC State at Death Valley last October and the Auburn game in 2017. Tennessee has played host to Cowan on a number of occasions as well, and he is slated to visit there again in March. ESPN ranks Cowan as the 23rd-best prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position.

Desmond Evans, 5-star DE, Lee County High (Sanford, N.C.):

Evans is ranked as high as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN. Clemson extended an offer to Evans last spring, and he returned to campus for the Swinney Camp last summer. Evans also attended Clemson’s spring game in 2017. He made his most recent visit to NC State in late January and has been to North Carolina this offseason as well. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder has close to 20 offers in total and is working to narrow down his list. Along with Clemson and the aforementioned in-state schools, schools such as South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee are in the mix.

Other names to keep an eye on: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School 4-star DE Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Clinton (N.C.) 3-star LB Mohamed Kaba, Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley 4-star WR Mike Wyman