Joseph getting his body right as combine approaches

NORTH CHARLESTON — It has been a busy last month for former Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph.

A week after the Tigers’ beat Alabama to win the program its second national championship in three years, Joseph left Clemson for South Florida to train for the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I’m just getting the body right and getting healthy,” he said. “I’m excited about going to the combine.”

The NFL Scouting Combine will be Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis, Ind. Joseph was in North Charleston Saturday signing autographs for nearly a 1,000 Clemson fans that showed up at The Fan Zone. He was joined by former defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence for the four-hour session.

Joseph said he has worked on getting his body functioning again after playing a 15-game season. He said he has been training for the specific things the scouts and coaches want to see him do in the combine.

“You just try to work on your overall fitness, range of motion and things like that,” the linebacker said. “You focus on the drills that you will be doing and just try to compete the best you can at the combine.”

Though he tries not focus on where he might fall in the draft, Joseph says he is hearing he could fall somewhere around the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He is hopeful his combine results can help him move up in the draft.

Right now, he is hearing his size is working against him.

