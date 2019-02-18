Brownell: ‘Our guys care a great deal’

Despite back-to-back heartbreaking losses last week, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is not worried about his team’s mental state heading into Tuesday’s 9 p.m., home game against No. 16 Florida State.

The Tigers are coming off back-to-back one-point losses at Miami and at Louisville. Against the Hurricanes, Clemson lost on a last-second shot that bounced off the backboard and rolled around the cylinder before dropping through.

In the loss to the Cardinals, Marcquise Reed stole an inbound pass in the last three seconds, but his shot was blocked and then John Newman’s follow shot was just off the mark as time expired.

Brownell says he is not worried about how his team will recover because he knows how much they care about winning.

“If you watch how we play and how competitive we have been … I think we are second in the league in defense right now,” he said. “I think our guys have fought on the glass. We’ve given tremendous effort almost every night out, and certainly that was the case against Louisville.

“Unfortunately, there are times we have to play a little bit better on offense and we have to make more shots and make a few more free throws to win these games. We have had a couple of bad breaks, if you will. Some things, obviously, they banked one in at Miami against us, but we did not play well enough in that game to get out of the way.

“Then we fought hard against Louisville and did not play great offensively, but some of that is because of Louisville’s great defense. They make it hard on you, but our guys played their tails off.

“We have had a couple of heartbreakers. That is basketball and you have to be ready to move on.”

