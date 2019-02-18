Clemson Baseball’s Weekly Wrap-Up

Clemson, ranked as high as No. 14, went 2-1 this past weekend against South Alabama.

The Tigers won the season-opener on Friday and took the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Jaguars won Game 3 in the series to avoid being swept.

Clemson’s overall Record: 2-1

ACC Record: 0-0

Last Week: 2-1

Friday: South Alabama, 6-2

Saturday: South Alabama, 7-2

Saturday: South Alabama, 3-4

This Week

Monday: Charlotte (3-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Tennessee Tech (3-0), 4 p.m.

Friday: VMI (2-2), 4 p.m.

Saturday: VMI (2-2), 3 p.m.

Sunday: VMI (2-2), 1 p.m.

Note: Records as of Sunday. VMI travels to Virginia on Wednesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

No. 13 Bryce Teodosio

The sophomore outfielder from Simpsonville, S.C., earned the first hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-11 (.364) in three games over the weekend. Teodosio had two doubles, a homer, four RBI, two runs, and a HBP for a .417 on-base percentage and a .818 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Davis Sharpe: 2-for-4 (.500), 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

Michael Green: 4-for-12 (.333), 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

Sam Hall: 3-for-11 (.273), 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R, 4 BB, 3-3 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

No. 30 Davis Sharpe

The freshman righty from Dacula, Ga., earned the first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance in his first career start. In 5.0 scoreless innings, Sharpe allowed two hits (.118 OBA) with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Other pitchers of note:

Mat Clark: 3.0 IP, 1-0, 1 app, 0 runs, 3 hits, 1 BB, 4 K, .273 OBA

Sam Weatherly: 1.2 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 BB, 5 K, .000 OBA

Carson Spiers: 1.1 IP, 0-0, 1 save, 1 app, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 BB, 2 K, .000 OBA

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as 14th in the country, took two of three games from South Alabama to kick off the 2019 season. The Tigers outscored the competition 16-8 while outhitting their opponents .207 (18 hits) to .188 (18 hits). On the weekend, Clemson had four doubles, six homers, 22 walks, and five HBPs against 32 strikeouts while going 7-9 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.67 ERA, allowing eight runs (eight earned) in 27.0 innings with five walks and 37 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a 1.000 clip, not committing an error in 103 chances.