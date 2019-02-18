Sharpe named ACC Player of the Week

Clemson freshman Davis Sharpe has been named the first Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Week of the 2019 season, while Wake Forest sophomore Jared Shuster was recognized as the ACC Pitcher of the Week.

Weekly honorees for ACC baseball are selected by a vote of a media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Sharpe had a remarkable day during Clemson’s doubleheader against South Alabama on Saturday. He started on the mound in the first game, which was his first as a Tiger, and earned the win by allowing just two hits, no runs and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched in Clemson’s 7-2 victory. Then in the second game of the twin bill, the Dacula, Georgia, native played his first career game in the batting order as a designated hitter and hit two home runs with three RBIs.

Shuster earned his first collegiate win as the Demon Deacons defeated visiting Georgetown, 5-3, on Sunday. The left-hander from New Bedford, Massachusetts, allowed just two hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out 11 batters. Shuster’s 11 strikeouts were the most by an ACC pitcher during opening weekend. He entered the game with a career high of four strikeouts. Shuster was also named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday.