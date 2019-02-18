Tigers hold off Charlotte by utilizing long ball

No. 14 Clemson jumped out to a great start on Monday afternoon and fought off a late run by Charlotte and walk away with a win.

The Tigers defeated the 49ers 7-6 in Doug Kingsmore Stadium behind an impressive start from Keyshawn Askew and power hitting early in the game.

Clemson started out hot with a 6-0 lead through five innings as it took advantage of the long ball. The Tigers hit three home runs in the first four innings to mount an early lead.

Despite the impressive start and a six-run lead as they entered the sixth inning, the Tigers (3-1) had to fight adversity and a late surge by Charlotte (3-1). The 49ers scored four runs in the top of the sixth and another in the seventh to cut the Tiger lead to 6-5.

The first two Tiger runs came on solo home runs by Logan Davidson and Jordan Greene to garner early momentum. Davidson’s homer to right-center was his second of the season, while Greene notched his first of the year.

A two-run shot from freshman Adam Hackenburg in the fourth inning gave the Tigers a 4-0 advantage on his first collegiate home run.

Two more runs went up on the board in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Greene that scored Michael Green and a double-steal that plated Davidson, giving the Tigers a 6-0 advantage.

Charlotte took advantage of a tired Keyshawn Askew and pitching change to plate four runs on as many hits in the top of the sixth, ending a no-hitter and making things interesting. The freshman, Askew finished 5.1 innings allowing just two hits, one run, one walk and striking out six in his Clemson debut.

The 49ers added another run in the top of the seventh on an errant throw by Holt Jones after fielding a bunt to cut the lead down to 6-5.

Bryce Teodosio led off the bottom of the eight with a solo home run to add some insurance and give Clemson a 7-5 lead heading into the final frame.

Carson Spiers held off the 49ers in the ninth inning after hitting a batter and giving up a two out RBI double to cut the score to 7-6 with the tying run at second base. But, he struck out his final batter to give his team a sigh of relief.

Clemson is back in action Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Doug Kingsmore Stadium against Tennessee Tech.