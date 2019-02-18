Tigers host Charlotte this afternoon

The 14th-ranked Clemson Tigers welcome Charlotte to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 4 p.m. Due to weather concerns, the game was moved from its original date, which was supposed to be played on Tuesday.

Charlotte (3-0) at No. 14 Clemson (2-1)

The Series

Meetings: 14 (first met in 1985)

Series Record: Clemson leads 11-3

Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 8-2 (8-2 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): Charlotte won 11-10 at Charlotte in 2010

Lee: Lee leads 1-0 (1-0 at CofC)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 13-1 all-time on February 18 with a 9-1 mark at home.

The Tigers are 67-18 all-time against current C-USA programs, including a 56-11 mark at home. Clemson has faced Charlotte (11-3), Florida Atlantic (1-1), Florida International (2-2), Marshall (15-2), Middle Tennessee (2-0), Old Dominion (31-7), Rice (2-2), Southern Miss (1-0), and UAB (2-1) while missing Louisiana Tech, UT-San Antonio, and Western Kentucky.

Coach Monte Lee has faced five current C-USA programs (Charlotte, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, and Western Kentucky). Lee is 3-2 against the programs with all meetings being single games during his time at College of Charleston.

The 49ers

Head Coach: Loren Hibbs (27th season at Charlotte)

2018 Record: 34-24 (17-13; 4th CUSA) – N/A – NR

2019 Preseason: 6th in Conference USA (12 teams)

Road Record: 0-0 (8-13 in 2018)

Last Weekend: Swept three homes games from Delaware (5-2, 3-1, 5-4)

2019 Batting Stats: .220 (4.3 RPG) with 2 2B, 2 HR, 12 BB, 4 HBP, 26 K, 3-3 SB

2019 Pitching Stats: 2.33 ERA, .208 OBA (20 hits), 11 BB & 29 K in 27.0 innings

2019 Fielding Stats: .991 (1 error in 112 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Record: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 USA, #19 BA/CB, #20 D1

2019 Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 2-1 (28-9 in 2018)

Last Weekend: Won two of three home games against South Alabama (6-2, 7-2, 3-4)

2019 Batting Stats: .207 (5.3 RPG) with 4 2B, 6 HR, 22 BB, 5 HBP, 32 K, 7-9 SB

2019 Pitching Stats: 2.67 ERA, .188 OBA (18 hits), 5 BB & 37 K in 27.0 innings

2019 Fielding Stats: 1.000 (0 errors in 103 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte

C: No. 8 Harris Yett (*SR/.231 BA with 1 HR, 2 RBI, & 1 R in 3 games in 2019)

1B: No. 36 Rafi Vazquez (JR/.500 BA with 1 HR, 2 RBI, & 3 R in 3 games in 2019)

2B: No. 2 Carson Johnson (JR/.154 BA with 2 R & 1 BB in 3 games in 2019)

SS: No. 9 Tommy Bullock (SR/.300 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 2 R in 3 games in 2019)

3B: No. 6 Josh Haney (FR/.250 BA with 2 RBI & 1 R in 2 games in 2019)

LF: No. 18 Drew Ober (*JR/.083 BA with 1 RBI, 1 R, & 1 BB in 3 games in 2019)

CF: No. 11 Patrick Wheeler (JR/.200 BA with 1 2B, 1 RBI, & 1 R in 3 games in 2019)

RF: No. 24 Dominick Cammarata (*SR/.000 BA with 1 RBI & 3 BB in 3 games in 2019)

DH: No. 17 Todd Elwood (JR/.500 BA with 2 R & 1 BB in 1 game in 2019)

Clemson

C: No. 10 Kyle Wilkie (JR/.000 BA with 1 RBI, 3 BB, & 1 HBP in 3 games in 2019)

1B: No. 4 Grayson Byrd (*SR/.111 BA with 2 R, 3 BB, & 1 HBP in 3 games in 2019)

2B: No. 9 Jordan Greene (GR/.222 BA with 1 2B, 1 R, & 3 BB in 3 games in 2019)

SS: No. 8 Logan Davidson (JR/.125 BA with 1 HR, 4 RBI, & 3 BB in 3 games in 2019)

3B: No. 5 Sam Hall (SO/.273 BA with 1 HR, 3 RBI, & 4 BB in 3 games in 2019)

LF: No. 35 Chad Fairey (FR/.000 BA with 3 BB in 3 games in 2019)

CF: No. 13 Bryce Teodosio (SO/.364 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 3 games in 2019)

RF: No. 11 Michael Green (*SO/.333 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 1 RBI in 3 games in 2019)

DH: 30 Davis Sharpe (FR/.500 BA with 2 HR & 3 RBI in 1 game in 2019)

Projected Starting Pitchers

FR RHP No. 19 Bryce McGowan (1-0/1 app/0 GS/0.00 ERA (2.0 IP)/.000 OBA (0 hits)/4 BB/4 K)

FR LHP No. 46 Keyshawn Askew (first season at Clemson)