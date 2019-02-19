All-American IMG OL talks Clemson interest

Weston Franklin has emerged as one of the top offensive line prospects in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound sophomore has already earned offers from Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia Southern and Southern Miss. He was named a MaxPreps All-American following his sophomore season at Wayne County High School in Jesup, Ga., and recently transferred to powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Clemson is among other major programs keeping tabs on Franklin, who caught up with TCI recently about his interest in the Tigers, move to IMG and more.

“It was a hard decision for me and my family,” Franklin said of transferring to IMG, an elite multi-sport training and educational institution. “We felt that I would be better prepared for college in the long run and make an impact early in my college career. They also have a great education program and you compete in every aspect of the day — on the field, in the weight room, in the class room.

“If you’re looking to reach your full potential as an athlete that’s where you go. Top-of-the-line facilities… It is overall just a great place to be.”

When he was still at Wayne County, Franklin drew a school visit from Danny Pearman, his area recruiter for Clemson. Franklin returned the favor with a visit to Death Valley for the Syracuse game last season and has also been on campus to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in the past.

“Just the atmosphere, it’s a family there,” Franklin said of what stands out to him about Clemson. “High-character players and staff members. All the coaches are great guys. I like how they involve special guys into the program.”

Franklin hasn’t been able to make any college trips lately due to the move to IMG but is looking to visit Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia this spring.

Along with Clemson and the schools that have offered, Franklin cited Georgia, Florida, Florida State Tennessee, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Penn State and Notre Dame as others showing interest in his services.

“They like that I’m versatile being able to play center, guard and tackle,” Franklin said regarding Clemson’s coaches. “Also they like I have quick feet, I can get up to the second level to block linebackers and I can bend very well.”

Franklin said he feels South Carolina is showing the most interest in the early stages in his recruitment.

He’s hoping to see the Gamecocks’ in-state rival pull the trigger on an offer in the future.

“They would definitely be a top contender,” he said of the Tigers.

Franklin is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

