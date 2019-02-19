Butler has Clemson women thinking NCAAs

Clemson women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler has positioned her team for a possible NCAA Tournament bid.

The Tigers (17-9, 8-5 ACC), No. 41 in the latest RPI rankings, which will be used by the selection committee in deciding its field of 64 next month, are looking to make their first NCAA Tournament since the 2002 season.

So far this year, Clemson has won three games over ranked teams, including two over a Florida State team that is 21-3 against all other competition.

Butler, in her first season as head coach, has coached the Tigers to eight ACC wins so far, seven victories more than last year’s mark. It is already the largest turnaround in wins by a first-year head coach in ACC history. Just six ACC coaches, regardless of how long they were at the school, have coached better turnarounds in league history.

Butler explains how Clemson positioned itself to be a factor for the NCAA Tournament for the first-time in 17 years.