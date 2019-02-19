Clemson recruiting: Prospects to watch in South Carolina for 2020

Clemson signed a pair of prospects from the Palmetto State in the 2019 class in Swansea linebacker Greg Williams and Charleston-First Baptist running back Michel Dukes. A year prior, the Tigers inked six players from the state of South Carolina as part of their historic 2018 class: wide receiver Derion Kendrick, tight end Braden Galloway, linebacker Jake Venables, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, kicker B.T. Potter and defensive tackle Josh Belk.

The Tigers have one of the Palmetto State’s top talents on their commit list for 2020 in four-star defensive tackle Demonte Capehart from Hartsville. Here are some other recruits from the state to watch in the 2020 cycle as it pertains to Clemson:

Jordan Burch, 5-star DE, Hammond (Columbia, S.C.):

Burch (6-5, 250) is ranked among the top five defensive ends in the 2020 class and considered one of the top 25 prospects in the country regardless of position. He is one of Clemson’s priority targets and most recently visited campus for the program’s elite junior day in late January — a day after Dabo Swinney and several assistants attended one of his basketball games at Hammond School. Clemson is battling South Carolina for Burch, while Georgia is also in the mix. He was recently in Athens for a visit.

Tonka Hemingway, 4-star DT, Conway (Conway, S.C.):

Hemingway has kept a low profile despite the fact he is recognized as one of the top defensive tackles in the 2020 class. He attended Clemson’s spring game last year and has visited South Carolina on several occasions. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder is a multi-sport athlete at Conway who has played football, basketball, baseball and competed with the track team. Hemingway’s older brother, Junior Hemingway, played wide receiver for Michigan before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Tyler Venables, 3-star S, Daniel (Central, S.C.):

Venables, of course, is the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and younger brother of Tigers freshman linebacker Jake Venables. Tyler earned an offer from the Tigers in November 2017 when he was a sophomore and also owns offers from Nevada, Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville State. He had a stellar junior season at quarterback for Daniel, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns with only four interceptions, while rushing for 890 yards and 28 more scores. Clemson offered the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder as a safety.

Andru Phillips, 3-star CB, Mauldin (Mauldin, S.C.):

Phillips has seen his recruitment pick up recently with two new power conference offers from Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Clemson is among other schools showing interest in the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect, and he has been in contact with area recruiter Mickey Conn as well as cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. He is planning to make his first recruiting visit to Clemson on March 9 when the Tigers hold their second junior day of the year. Kentucky and Wake Forest are among his other offers. His father, Carlos, played football for the Wildcats in the 1980s. Phillips told TCI that he plans to commit on July 8.

Rahjai Harris, RB, Byrnes (Duncan, S.C.):

Harris (5-11, 185) has been on Clemson’s radar for quite some time, having camped at and visited the school numerous times. Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott has continued to keep tabs on the local recruit that has rushed for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns through three seasons at Byrnes. Harris has offers from East Carolina, Appalachian State and Memphis, while schools such as Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wake Forest and North Carolina are showing interest along with the Tigers.

Other names to keep an eye on: Barnwell (S.C.) OL Briggs Kearse, Cheraw (S.C.) DT Xavier McIver, Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland WR Lavel Davis, Hilton Head Island (S.C.) DB Christian Miller, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes DB Buddy Mack, Columbia (S.C.) Gray Academy QB Hunter Helms, Hartsville (S.C.) LB Kevon Haigler

