Instant Replay: Clemson 7, Charlotte 6

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 7-6 win over Charlotte on Monday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (3-1) started quick as Logan Davidson hit a solo homer in the first inning and Jordan Greene followed with a solo shot in the second inning to make it 2-0. Clemson doubled the lead to 4-0 in the fourth as Greene led off the inning with a single and came in to score on a homer by Adam Hackenberg. The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth as three of the first four batters drew walks to set up a sac fly by Greene and a double steal to plate another run and make it 6-0. The 49ers (3-1) cut into the lead in the sixth as they scored four runs on four hits and two HBPs to make it 6-4. In the seventh, Charlotte cut the lead to 6-5 thanks to an unearned run. Bryce Teodosio hit a leadoff homer in the eighth to extend the lead back to 7-5. The 49ers would not go quietly, scoring a two-out run in the top of the ninth and leaving the tying run on second base to end the game and give Clemson the 7-6 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The Tigers had all of the momentum through the first five innings of the game, but it swung back and forth over the final five innings as the teams traded runs. One of the biggest plays for Clemson game in the top of the seventh on a play that actually scored a run. A throwing error allowed a run to come in, but a nice relay threw a runner out at third base for the second out of the inning and clear the bases while keeping the Clemson lead.

What went right?

Keyshawn Askew had a solid first start, not allowing his first hit until the top of the sixth inning, and allowing only two hits with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Carson Spiers picked up his second save of the season by tossing the final two innings. Greene and Kier Meredith, who each had two hits, led the Tigers at the plate and the team tallied four homers along with five stolen bases.

What went wrong?

After jumping out to an early lead, Clemson allowed Charlotte to get back into the game and things were tight down the final innings as the 49ers threated multiple times to tie the game and had the go-ahead run at the plate in their last four at-bats. The Tigers allowed two unearned runs and hit three batters in the game. Offensively, Clemson continues to rely on the homer to score as five of the seven runs in the game came in thanks to the long ball.