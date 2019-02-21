ACC off to a solid start on the baseball diamond

Around the ACC
After one week of play, the Atlantic Coast Conference is off to a solid start as the 14 teams have a combined record of 38-15 (.717) on the season.
Eight teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, and Wake Forest) are ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, The Clemson Insider updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College Overall: 3-0
This Week:
2/15 @ Jackson State W, 7-3
2/16 @ Jackson State W, 11-2
2/16 @ Jackson State W, 9-5
Next Up:
2/22 @ Bethune-Cookman
2/23 @ Bethune-Cookman
2/24 @ Bethune-Cookman
Clemson Overall: 3-1
This Week:
2/15 South Alabama W, 6-2
2/16 South Alabama W, 7-2
2/16 South Alabama L, 3-4
2/18 Charlotte W, 7-6
Next Up:
2/22 VMI
2/23 VMI
2/24 VMI
2/26 East Tennessee State
Duke Overall: 4-0
This Week:
2/15 Lehigh W, 7-0
2/16 Lehigh W, 8-1
2/17 Lehigh W, 4-3
2/19 Davidson W, 7-3
Next Up:
2/22 Northwestern
2/23 Northwestern
2/24 Northwestern
2/26 Richmond
Florida State Overall: 4-0
This Week:
2/15 Maine W, 11-0
2/16 Maine W, 16-3
2/16 Maine W, 6-5 (7)
2/17 Maine W, 9-1
Next Up:
2/22 Youngstown State
2/23 Youngstown State
2/24 Youngstown State
2/26 @ South Florida
Georgia Tech Overall: 2-1
This Week:
2/15 Illinois-Chicago W, 6-3
2/16 Richmond L, 1-7
2/16 West Virginia W, 5-4 (11)
Next Up:
2/22 3 UCLA
2/23 3 UCLA
2/24 3 UCLA
2/26 Georgia State
2/27 @ Georgia State
Louisville Overall: 2-2
This Week:
2/15 vs. Connecticut L, 2-3
2/16 vs. Connecticut W, 12-2
2/17 vs. Connecticut L, 3-8
2/19 Eastern Kentucky W, 5-1
Next Up:
2/22 Brown
2/23 Brown
2/24 Brown
2/26 Xavier
Miami (FL) Overall: 4-0
This Week:
2/15 Rutgers W, 19-3
2/16 Rutgers W, 7-1
2/17 Rutgers W, 9-3
2/20 Florida Atlantic W, 11-4
Next Up:
2/22 @ 3 Florida
2/23 @ 3 Florida
2/24 @ 3 Florida
2/27 @ Florida International
NC State Overall: 4-0
This Week:
2/15 Bucknell W, 8-2
2/16 Bucknell W, 14-2
2/17 Bucknell W, 12-8
2/19 @ Elon W, 5-0
Next Up:
2/22 vs. Kent State
2/23 vs. Michigan State
2/24 @ 10 Coastal Carolina
2/27 @ Campbell
North Carolina Overall: 4-0
This Week:
2/15 Xavier W, 12-3
2/16 Xavier W, 8-3
2/17 Xavier W, 14-3
2/19 North Carolina A&T W, 2-1
Next Up:
2/22 South Florida
2/23 South Florida
2/24 South Florida
2/26 UNC Wilmington
Notre Dame Overall: 0-3
This Week:
2/15 @ Arizona State L, 1-10
2/16 @ Arizona State L, 7-20
2/17 @ Arizona State L, 5-16
Next Up:
2/21 vs. Eastern Michigan
2/22 vs. Eastern Michigan
2/22 vs. Incarnate Word
2/23 vs. Incarnate Word
Pittsburgh Overall: 1-3
This Week:
2/15 vs. Villanova W, 7-2
2/16 vs. Iowa L, 1-10
2/16 vs. Marshall L, 2-7
2/17 vs. Milwaukee L, 8-9
Next Up:
2/22 @ USC Upstate
2/23 vs. Radford
2/24 vs. Bucknell
Virginia Overall: 1-3
This Week:
2/15 vs. 1 Vanderbilt L, 9-15
2/16 vs. 17 TCU L, 4-9
2/18 vs. 18 Cal State-Fullerton L, 5-6
2/19 VMI W, 9-0
Next Up:
2/22 Villanova
2/23 Villanova
2/24 Villanova
2/26 William & Mary
Virginia Tech Overall: 4-0
This Week:
2/15 @ Stetson W, 5-0
2/16 vs. Manhattan W, 15-3
2/17 vs. Sam Houston State W, 3-2
2/19 East Tennessee State W, 9-3
Next Up:
2/22 @ UNC Greensboro
2/23 @ UNC Greensboro
2/24 @ UNC Greensboro
2/26 Radford
Wake Forest Overall: 2-2
This Week:
2/15 Sacred Heart W, 14-1
2/16 Illinois L, 2-5
2/17 Georgetown W, 5-3
2/19 @ Liberty L, 3-9
Next Up:
2/22 @ Elon
2/23 Quinnipiac
2/24 Quinnipiac
2/24 Elon
2/26 UNC Greensboro
ACC in the Polls
|Baseball America
|CU
|Duke
|FSU
|GT
|UofL
|NCS
|UNC
|WF
|Pre
|14
|22
|6
|NR
|11
|NR
|5
|NR
|2/18
|14
|22
|6
|NR
|12
|NR
|5
|NR
|Collegiate Baseball
|CU
|Duke
|FSU
|GT
|UofL
|NCS
|UNC
|WF
|Pre
|15
|20
|10
|17
|9
|22
|8
|NR
|2/18
|15
|20
|9
|19
|12
|22
|8
|NR
|D1 Baseball
|CU
|Duke
|FSU
|GT
|UofL
|NCS
|UNC
|WF
|Pre
|24
|NR
|13
|NR
|4
|NR
|7
|20
|2/18
|24
|NR
|13
|NR
|8
|NR
|6
|20
|USA Today/ESPN Coaches
|CU
|Duke
|FSU
|GT
|UofL
|NCS
|UNC
|Wake
|Pre
|19
|NR
|11
|NR
|8
|23
|6
|NR
|2/18
|NP
|NP
|NP
|NP
|NP
|NP
|NP
|NP