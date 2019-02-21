Constantin in good spirits despite injury

Clemson four-star linebacker signee Bryton Constantin is in good spirits a few days after sustaining a significant knee injury.

“It is what it is. Everything happens for a reason,” Constantin told The Clemson Insider. “I’m not even really worried about it.”

Constantin, a native of Baton Rouge, La., who signed with Clemson in December, suffered the injury while playing in a basketball game for University Lab High last Friday night. He is slated to undergo an MRI soon but believes that he likely tore his ACL.

“They (doctors) did say that it was most likely something to do with the ACL. They weren’t 100-percent sure what it was, but they know I definitely tore something – they’re pretty sure it’s my ACL,” Constantin said. “I went on Monday and they said for me to do an MRI. My insurance is going to have to take five to seven days for it to clear, something like that. But we’re trying to do it as soon as possible, so it should be soon, the latest would be Monday.”

“I’m not even worried about it,” he added. “The worst-case scenario is surgery, rehab, redshirt.”

Constantin said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables have reached out to offer encouragement since learning of his injury.

“It’s nothing except positive things – keep my head up, everything happens for a reason,” Constantin said. “They’re just like me. They’re not worried; they know everything happens for a reason. They know that I’ll get healed up. They know I can do the rehab. The technology and medicine and everything they have today, no telling how fast I can get back. … They’re just in my corner backing me up.”

One of the top-ranked linebackers in the class of 2019, Constantin helped University Lab to a pair of state championships in his final two prep football seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder posted 104 tackles and 23 tackles for loss as a junior, played in the Under Armour All-America Game after his senior season, and will enroll at Clemson this summer.

“It felt great knowing that I’m leaving with another state championship back-to-back under my belt,” he said. “It’s just going to bring more of a positive attitude with me to Clemson, a more winning spirit, a more winning attitude. They’re used to winning and so am I, so I’m going to fit right into the program.”

Constantin is excited to enroll at Clemson in June and hopeful he will be recovered and back on the field by August camp. Regardless, Constantin is confident that he will come back from the knee injury stronger than ever.

“I know that I’m going to come back stronger than ever,” he said. “Like I said, I’m going to be attacking the rehab, attacking everything that I can possibly do to become better. So, I know that I’ll be coming back stronger than ever. I’m not even worried.”

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here