Doubleheader set for Saturday

Baseball

Due to inclement weather, Friday’s game between Virginia Military and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. Below is updated information on the three-game series:
 
REVISED SCHEDULE
• Saturday (Game 1 of Doubleheader) – 1 p.m.
• Saturday (Game 2 of Doubleheader) – Approximately 60 minutes after game 1 of the doubleheader concludes
• Sunday – 1 p.m. (as previously scheduled)
 
CONTINGENCY
Clemson officials continue to monitor the weather forecast for the weekend. If the two teams cannot complete two games on Saturday, a doubleheader is an option for Sunday.
TICKETS
Tickets for Friday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
 
LIVE VIDEO & AUDIO
Live video for all games of the series is available on ACC Network Extra. Live audio for Tiger baseball on Saturday will be available online at ClemsonTigers.com until approximately 2:30 p.m., when the Clemson men’s basketball postgame show concludes and Clemson Tiger Network radio affiliates carrying Tiger baseball will switch to the baseball game.
 
PARKING
Heavy rain conditions in Clemson this week have affected gameday parking operations for this weekend’s home athletics events. Portions of grass area lots near the McFadden and Jervey buildings, Jervey Meadows and East Beach will be closed and fans will need to find spots in paved parking lots. All normal basketball placard parking as well as baseball ADA parking will be available beginning at 9 a.m., on Saturday. With multiple athletic events, including Saturday’s men’s basketball game in Littlejohn Coliseum at noon, please allow for increased traffic waiting time.

