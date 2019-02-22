Doubleheader set for Saturday

Latest
Bench’s lack of production starting to catch up to the Tigers
There is a good reason for Clemson’s lack of shooting during its three-game losing streak … its players are tired. In the Tigers’ loss to Florida State this past Tuesday, they went the final six (…)
Friday's game with Virginia Military postponed
Due to inclement weather, Friday’s game between Virginia Military and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed and will not be played on Friday. Clemson officials continue to monitor the weather (…)
Lawrence isn’t worried about all the hype
With all the things Trevor Lawrence can do with a football, there is one area his girlfriend has informed him he needs to improve … talking to the media. Clemson’s All-American quarterback does not (…)
4-star WR has strong relationship with Clemson
One of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets in the 2020 cycle is four-star E.J. Williams from Phenix City (Ala.) Central. Williams — a former teammate of both Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and (…)
Even Renfrow’s diet is average
Once again, Hunter Renfrow has proven an average looking guy can play major college football if he truly wants to. Everyone knows Renfrow’s story. A former high school quarterback who ran the (…)
Teammate of Clemson commit has high interest in Tigers
One notable in-state prospect on Clemson’s radar is Kevon Haigler. The class of 2020 linebacker is teammates with Clemson commitment Demonte Capehart at Hartsville High School and has visited Clemson (…)
Tigers suffer road loss at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. — Clemson couldn’t handle an aggressive Georgia Tech team Thursday as they fell, 75-53, at McCamish Pavilion. Ten Tigers notched at least one point on the evening as Clemson benefited from 25 (…)
Lawrence admires the way Watson plays, leads
Trevor Lawrence wants to be Trevor Lawrence, not Deshaun Watson or anyone else. When the 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback enrolled at Clemson last January, everyone wondered if he would be the next (…)
Lawrence explains what makes Clemson so special
When Trevor Lawrence was deciding on which college he wanted to attend and play football for, he did what any responsible young man or woman would do. He had an idea what he was looking for in a school. He had (…)
Clemson recruiting: Prospects to watch in Alabama for 2020
A year after beating out Nick Saban to land the state of Alabama’s top prospect in five-star wide receiver Justyn Ross, Dabo Swinney and Clemson dipped back into the Yellowhammer State last cycle, signing (…)