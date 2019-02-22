Doubleheader set for Saturday

Due to inclement weather, Friday’s game between Virginia Military and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. Below is updated information on the three-game series:

REVISED SCHEDULE

• Saturday (Game 1 of Doubleheader) – 1 p.m.

• Saturday (Game 2 of Doubleheader) – Approximately 60 minutes after game 1 of the doubleheader concludes

• Sunday – 1 p.m. (as previously scheduled)

CONTINGENCY

Clemson officials continue to monitor the weather forecast for the weekend. If the two teams cannot complete two games on Saturday, a doubleheader is an option for Sunday.

TICKETS

Tickets for Friday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled game will be valid for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

LIVE VIDEO & AUDIO

Live video for all games of the series is available on ACC Network Extra. Live audio for Tiger baseball on Saturday will be available online at ClemsonTigers.com until approximately 2:30 p.m., when the Clemson men’s basketball postgame show concludes and Clemson Tiger Network radio affiliates carrying Tiger baseball will switch to the baseball game.

PARKING