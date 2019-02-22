Teammate of Clemson commit has high interest in Tigers

One notable in-state prospect on Clemson’s radar is Kevon Haigler. The class of 2020 linebacker is teammates with Clemson commitment Demonte Capehart at Hartsville High School and has visited Clemson with Capehart on a couple of occasions, including for the Syracuse game at Death Valley last season.

“I truly enjoyed the facility, coaches and fans,” Haigler told TCI recently. “Everything was just top-tier.”

Haigler (6-1, 220) and Capehart have a close relationship, having played football together since their rec ball days.

“We’re like best friends,” Haigler said.

Tennessee pulled the trigger on Haigler’s first scholarship offer last week. According to Haigler, he is also getting interest from schools such as South Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Southern, Furman and Wofford.

The Tigers are keeping tabs on Haigler as well and want to see him work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp, which he said he plans to do this summer.

“I would describe myself as a very intelligent football player that’s a run-stopper but also covers well in space while being a very physical linebacker,” he said.

Haigler doesn’t have any college visits scheduled right now but is looking to visit Tennessee, Furman, Wofford and Georgia Southern.

Although he grew up a fan of the Gamecocks, Haigler is highly interested in Clemson and hopes to earn an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“Their graduation rate,” Haigler said of what stands out to him about Clemson. “It shows that not only do their athletes compete on and off the field, they also compete in the classroom to receive the best education possible for them.”

