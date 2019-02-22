Tigers make Top 5 for 4-star New Jersey TE

One of the top-ranked tight end prospects in the 2020 class narrowed down his list of close to two dozen offers on Friday and Clemson made the cut.

Morristown (N.J.) Delbarton four-star tight end Lukas Ungar announced a top five of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Stanford on Friday evening via social media.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and Delbarton School for helping me through this recruiting process,” Ungar wrote in a Twitter post. “I am honored to be in the position I am in today. With that being said, these are my top 5 schools.”

Clemson extended an offer to Ungar in December. He is ranked among the top 10 tight ends in the country for the class of 2020 by both 247Sports (No. 6) and Rivals (No. 9).

In addition to his top five schools, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ungar has offers from LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse and Wisconsin, among others.