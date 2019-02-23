Renfrow wants to be like Adam

A few weeks back, while training for next week’s NFL Combine, Hunter Renfrow got word former Clemson wide receiver Adam Humphries, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was coming to the Anderson, S.C., facility where Renfrow works out to get a little training in himself.

So, Renfrow decided to have a little fun with it.

While visiting Clemson a few years back, Humphries gave Renfrow one of his Tamp Bay jerseys. So, 30 minutes before Humphries arrived at the TNT Training facility in Anderson, Renfrow put the jersey on and continued with his workout.

“I acted like I was working out in it, like I was trying to be just like him,” Renfrow laughed while telling the story to Mark Childress on his Facebook TV Show called the Ring. “I was trying to be just like him.”

Though he was joking, there was some truth to Renfrow’s joke. He is like Humphries. In fact, he was Renfrow’s mentor in 2014, when the Clemson legend redshirted. And he still is.

“He has been a mentor to me throughout my whole career at Clemson,” Renfrow said. “He was thirteen before me. He has had tremendous success (in the NFL) and he will sign a pretty good contract here in a couple of months.”

Humphries lettered at Clemson from 2011-’14, catching 127 passes for 1,097 yards and three touchdowns in his four seasons in Tigertown. He also had a rushing touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown as well.

Humphries is now a starting wide receiver for the Buccaneers, where he just completed his fourth season.

“He is someone that has played the right way and has handled himself off the field,” Renfrow said.

Renfrow, the most heralded No. 13 of them all at Clemson, is the hero of the 2017 National Championship Game when he caught the game-winning catch from Deshaun Watson in the Tigers’ 35-31 win over Alabama in Humphries’ town, Tampa, Fla.

Renfrow caught 186 passes in his Clemson career for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns. He owns the Clemson record for career starts (47) and consecutive games with at least one reception (43).

His 186 receptions rank fifth all time in Clemson history.

Renfrow heads to Indianapolis, Ind., for the NFL Combine on Feb. 28.

