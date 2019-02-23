Tigers down VMI 8-6 in game one

CLEMSON, SC — Jordan Greene’s two-run home run in the seventh lifted the Tigers to a 8-6 victory over VMI in the first game of a doubleheader.

Brooks Crawford got the start for the Tigers. Crawford went 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits, three runs and two earned runs with seven strikeouts.

VMI took the lead in the top of the first with a two run home run.

Clemson got on the board in the bottom of the third. Bryce Teodosio hit a perfect bunt down the left field line to start things off for the Tigers. Sam Hall doubled to left field scoring Teodosio. Hall advanced to third on a grounder by Michael Green. Logan Davidson grounded out to short scoring Hall from third. Davis Sharpe hit a two-out double to right center. Grayson Bryd singled to right to score Sharpe. After three Clemson led 3-2.

The Keydets tied the game in the top of the sixth with a hit batter followed by a double.

Mat Clark came in to relieve Crawford with one down in the sixth. Clark went 1.2 innings and gave up one hit, three runs and two earned runs.

Clemson regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Kyle Wilkie reached on a single to third. Jordan Greene and Chad Fairey both walked to load the bases. Bryce Teodosio hit a long sacrifice fly to center to score Wilkie. Jordan Greene scored on a passed ball. Sam Hall and Michael Green both walked to load the bases. With two down Davis Sharpe walked to score Fairey. After six the Tigers led 6-3.

The lead didn’t last long as VMI tied the game with a three-run home run in the top of the seventh.

Clemson bounced right back to regain the lead. Kyle Wilkie walked to start the bottom of the seventh. Jordan Greene looked to be going to first on a walk, but the umpire called a strike. Two pitches later Greene launched a two-run home run to left center. After seven the Tiger led 8-6.

Holt Jones pitched a clean eighth for the Tigers and Carson Spiers finished off the ninth.

The Tigers moved to 4-1 on the season with the win. Game two of the doubleheader is coming up at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.