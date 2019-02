Clemson got on the board in the bottom of the third.

Bryce Teodosio hit a perfect bunt down the left field line to start things off for the Tigers. Sam Hall doubled to left field scoring Teodosio. Hall advanced to third on a grounder by Michael Green. Logan Davidson grounded out to short scoring Hall from third. Davis Sharpe hit a two-out double to right center. Grayson Bryd singled to right to score Sharpe.

After three Clemson leads 3-2.