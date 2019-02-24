Clemson storms in front in the sixth

Clemson stormed in front in the sixth inning.

Logan Davidson doubled down the left field line before Davis Sharpe walked. Grayson Byrd grounded out advancing Davidson and Sharpe. Chad Fairey was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Michael Green was hit by a pitch scoring Davidson. Kyle Wilkie walked to score Sharpe. Bryce Teodosio reached on a fielder’s choice scoring Fairey. Sam Hall was hit by a pitch before Jordan Greene singled scoring Green and Teodosio. Davidson then singled, his second hit of the inning, to score Hall.

After six the Tigers lead 6-3.