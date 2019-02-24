Huge OL prospect hopes to impress Clemson

Homestead (Fla.) South Dade offensive lineman Jose Mirabal stands at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds as a junior in high school and has over a dozen college offers.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has recently been in contact with Mirabal, who hails from the same school as five-star receiver signee Frank Ladson.

“They want me to go to camp,” Mirabal said of what he’s heard from Caldwell.

Mirabal said he plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer, and the nation’s No. 13 offensive guard according to the 247Sports Composite is hoping to impress the Tigers while in action.

“I want to show them my great feet and technique,” he said. “And be able to bury guys during one-on-ones.”

Mirabal has made a few unofficial visits to Clemson in the past and come away impressed by his experiences in Tigertown.

“I’ve been to Clemson three times already. I had a great time,” he said. “I love the family atmosphere.”

Mirabal recently received an offer from Tennessee to go with offers from Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Indiana among others. He cited Indiana, Pitt and Tennessee as the schools standing out to him right now and said the Tigers would jump into his top three should they offer.

