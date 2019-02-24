Instant Replay: Clemson 8, VMI 6

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 8-6 win over VMI in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Keydets (2-4) took an early lead with a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the first inning. The Tigers (4-1) answered in the bottom of the third with three runs on four hits to take a 3-2 lead. VMI got a run back in the sixth to tie the game at 3-3, but Clemson immediately answered in the bottom of the frame. The Tigers used a single hit and five walks to manufacture three runs for a 6-3 lead. The Keydets would not go away as a three-run homer in the seventh again tied the game at 6-6. Clemson again answered immediately with a two-run homer to retake an 8-6 lead and secured the first game of the series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several momentum swings as both teams had big innings and the game had several ties, but the biggest moment in the game came in the seventh inning. After VMI had come back to tie the game at 6-6, Kyle Wilkie worked a leadoff walk and Jordan Greene followed with a two-run homer to give the Tigers the lead for good.

What went right?

Clemson used a balanced offense in the game as seven players combined for nine hits and six different guys drew at least one walk. Davis Sharpe and Bryce Teodosio each had two hits while Greene had a team-best two RBI as six different Tigers picked up at least one RBI. Brooks Crawford battled for 5.1 innings but earned his second straight no decision while Holt Jones and Carson Spiers each retired all three batters they faced to close out the game.

What went wrong?

Clemson struggled defensively, committing three errors and leading to two unearned runs. The Tigers also stranded nine runners in the contest, including the bases loaded in the sixth. Mat Clark earned his second win of the season, despite giving up three runs in only 1.2 innings.