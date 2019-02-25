Fast-rising ATH sets Clemson visit

Attalla (Ala.) Etowah athlete De’Rickey Wright has seen his stock on the recruiting trail take off recently with several big scholarship offers.

In the last week alone, the class of 2020 prospect has picked up offers from Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Notre Dame to go with offers from South Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Nebraska among others.

Clemson is expressing interest in the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Wright, and he is planning to return to campus for the Tigers’ next junior day on March 9.

“I’m excited about it,” Wright told The Clemson Insider. “This will be my second time going up there, so I’m ready to get back up there.”

Wright first visited Clemson with his parents in mid-December, when he able to tour the campus and spend individual time with most of the defensive coaches.

“It was just amazing getting to go,” Wright said of the visit. “It wasn’t a junior day so there wasn’t a lot of players there, so you got to go around and got to see all the facilities and everything. So, it was great.”

Wright earned region MVP honors in Alabama’s 5A classification after an outstanding junior season during which he played multiple positions, including some quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and linebacker. He scored 20 total touchdowns, including eight on defense, while adding 54 total tackles, five for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles.

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn has been in contact of late with Wright, who believes the Tigers are recruiting him as a safety. Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates serves as his area recruiter.

Wright said he is impressed by what Dabo Swinney, a fellow Alabama native, has done with Clemson’s program.

“He’s built a powerhouse,” Wright said. “He’s amazing. I really like the way he’s a follower of Christ and stuff. He’s an amazing coach and an amazing guy.”

Wright, who grew up a fan of the Auburn Tigers, said the Clemson Tigers would stack up well in his recruitment should they pull the trigger on an offer.

“They would be one of the top schools,” he said.

Wright visited Auburn a couple of weeks ago before going to Alabama last weekend. He was slated to be at Tennessee this weekend and plans to check out Virginia next weekend prior to his scheduled Clemson visit March 9.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here