Instant Replay: Clemson 11, VMI 6

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 14 Clemson’s 11-6 win over VMI on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Keydets (2-6) took a 1-0 lead in the third on two hits and a sac fly. VMI added two runs on three hits in the fourth to extend their lead to 3-0. The Tigers (6-1) finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth as they used three hits, two walks, and three HBPs to plate six runs to take a 6-3 lead. The Keydets answered with a run in the seventh to make it 6-4, but Clemson put the game away in the eighth inning. The first three Tigers reached base and Sam Hall hit a grand slam to make it 11-4. VMI would plate two runs in the ninth but Clemson closed it out to complete the weekend sweep.

Game-Changing Moment:

The Tigers big innings were obviously crucial in the win, but one of the other biggest moments of the game came in the top of the fourth inning. With the Keydets already ahead 3-0, they had the bases loaded by reliever Sam Weatherly ended the threat with a strikeout to keep Clemson within striking distance.

What went right?

Despite struggling early, the offense came through when it mattered with two big innings. Logan Davidson had a game-high three hits while Hall added two hits. The Tigers also drew four walks and had seven HBPs in the game. On the mound, Weatherly battled for 2.1 innings to earn his first career win.

What went wrong?

Clemson struggled early offensively as they only had one hit going into the sixth inning, but finished the game with eight hits. Justin Wrobleski had a tough start, allowing three runs on five hits in 3.2 innings, while the pitching staff as a whole walked eight batters.