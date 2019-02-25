Tigers start spring practice, big week for basketball, baseball too

If you like football, in particular Clemson football, then you are going to enjoy this upcoming week. Oh, by the way, there is still a lot of Clemson baseball and Clemson men’s and women’s basketball to enjoy as well.

This is a busy week at Clemson in general, which gets started Wednesday when the football program begins spring practice. The defending national champions will practice Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Of course, there is a lot to pay attention to this spring. Obviously, Clemson has to replace its entire defensive line. The interesting part will be at defensive tackle where Nyles Pinckney (pec) and Jordan Williams (knee) will miss all of spring with injuries.

Their absence means the Tigers will be looking at a true-freshmen to fill in this spring, along with veteran Xavier Kelly, who moved from defensive end to defensive tackle in fall camp last year.

The tight end position will also be an area of concern this spring. The Tigers will lean on a true freshman as well to help with depth at tight end, especially if there is still no word on Braden Galloway’s status for the fall.

He, along with offensive lineman Zach Giella, is waiting on an appeals case to the NCAA to be completed after testing positive for the performance enhancing drug Ostarine prior to the Cotton Bowl last December.

Galloway will be able to practice this spring, but the Tigers will have to get J.C. Chalk and freshman, Jaylene Lay, a lot of work, as well, to make sure they are ready. It will also be interesting to see if Clemson moves anyone from another position to help with depth at tight end.

The start of spring practice is not the only football this week. Clemson has a record 11 players, more than anyone in the ACC, participating in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which gets started Tuesday when offensive lineman, running backs and specialist (kicker and punters) report.

The bench press will start on Thursday with the first three groups and on-field workouts will begin on Friday. The combine will run throughout the weekend.

The 11 Clemson players at the combine are Mitch Hyatt, Christian Wilkins, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Albert Huggins, Austin Bryant, Kendall Joseph, Tre Lamar, Trayvon Mullen and Mark Fields.

As for when to watch for the on-field workouts, they begin Friday with the offensive linemen and running backs. The tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers will workout on Saturday. On Sunday will be the defensive linemen and linebackers, while the combine will conclude on Monday with the defensive backs.

But, like I said, football is not the only thing going on this week at Clemson.

The men’s basketball team will try to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive when they play at Pittsburgh on Wednesday (7 p.m.) and then host No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday (6 p.m.). The Tigers likely need to win three of their final four games to earn a bid.

The women’s team will conclude the regular season at Duke on Thursday night. Clemson clinched its first winning record in the ACC since the 2001-’02 season with its come-from-behind win over Virginia Tech on Sunday. That win likely locked up a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 18-10 on the year.

The women’s program has not made the NCAA Tournament in 17 years. In case you are wondering, the men’s and women’s program have not made the tournaments at the same time in 21 years.

Monte Lee’s baseball team has a date with East Tennessee State set for Tuesday (4 p.m.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, but the one everyone is looking forward to is this weekend’s three-game series with archrival South Carolina.

The Gamecocks visit Clemson to open the series on Friday night at 6 p.m., then the two teams meet again on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Greenville’s Fluor Field and then again Sunday (1 p.m.) in Columbia. Clemson has won the last four season-series against the Gamecocks.

Stayed tuned to The Clemson Insider for all the information and results because we will have it covered all week long.