Top 2020 safety discusses Clemson's chances

Clemson pulled in a solid secondary haul in the 2019 class and appears poised to grab a couple of key players in 2020, especially at safety.

The safety position has been an area of weakness at times over the past couple of years, and while this year’s class should beef up the depth in the secondary, the Tigers could benefit from finding a star at the position.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn like players who are flexible and versatile, and big-bodied safety Keshawn Lawrence fits the bill.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety has the ability to play multiple positions, and he told The Clemson Insider recently that Conn has discussed him “playing as a safety or maybe hybrid linebacker for them occasionally.”

He has similar size to current Tiger star Isaiah Simmons and could occupy the same role.

Lawrence said he frequently talks with Conn as well as Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State and LSU.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth product has all of those schools in the mix right now, but “Clemson is most definitely a top school for me.”

He also mentioned that the Tigers have “huge” potential to be one of his top schools going into his final decision.

Lawrence said he likely won’t make his decision until National Signing Day. Clemson has a strong shot at him right now at this stage of his recruitment, but with so much time left in the process anything can happen. His recruitment is one to follow through fall, especially with teams like Tennessee starting to pick up in-state recruits at a high clip now.

