For the second week in a row Keyshawn Askew had a strong performance on the mound going five innings and only giving up one hit in Clemson’s 14-3 win over East Tennessee State.

Following the win, Askew, Brooks Crawford, Logan Davidson and Davis Sharpe previewed the upcoming series with rival South Carolina.

The Tigers (7-1) host South Carolina Friday in Game 1 of the three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Watch the press conference on TCITV: