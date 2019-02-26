Big Alabama OL looking to visit Clemson again

Big offensive line prospect Brady Ward of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s has been in touch with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and could soon be back on campus to take in the Tigers’ spring practice.

“Coach Caldwell wants me to come in for two days that will include a practice and meetings,” Ward told The Clemson Insider. “He wants me there by myself. I may be coming next week.”

Ward, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, most recently visited Clemson for the Syracuse game last season.

The son of former LSU offensive lineman Brian Ward holds close to 20 total offers from schools such as LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State.

Ward visited Oklahoma and Arkansas last week and plans to be at Alabama on Saturday. He went to LSU in January.

According to Ward, the Tigers want to see him work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer before pulling the trigger on an offer, and he is planning to compete June 5.

“They’ve basically told me they love me and want to see me at camp,” Ward said, “and if it goes like they think I will get an offer.”

But prior to the Swinney Camp, Ward is excited to make his way back to Clemson at some point during spring practice, which begins Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing practice and how Coach Caldwell works his players in Indy (drills) and meetings, and looking forward to seeing Coach Swinney,” he said.

Ward, the top-ranked class of 2020 offensive tackle in Alabama, has a lot of respect for Clemson’s head coach.

“One of the best coaches in the game,” Ward said. “He’s created a culture based on people. He has everyone on the same page in the building. He’s one of the greatest coaches to coach college football and he does it by getting the right people around him to win on and off the field.”

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here