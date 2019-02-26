Clemson's 2020 game at Georgia Tech will be moved

For those Clemson football fans living in the Atlanta area, you will get to see the Tigers’ next scheduled trip to Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech, in conjunction with the Peach Bowl, will make an announcement for the Yellow Jackets to begin playing a handful of their home games in the dome.

The Clemson Insider confirmed Clemson will play the Yellow Jackets in 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. What makes that game more interesting is the fact it will be Trevor Lawrence’s last college game played in his home area.

Lawrence of course played high school football 45-minutes down the road in Cartersville, Ga.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution Georgia Tech is in a financial pinch and expressed interest in moving some of their home games from historic Bobby Dodd Stadium to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

