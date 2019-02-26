Highly sought-after WR set to visit Clemson

Clemson is set to play host to a heavily pursued wide receiver from the Peach State next month.

McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy four-star wide receiver Justin Robinson confirmed to TCI that he is planning to attend the Tigers’ junior day on March 9.

“It will be my first visit around the facilities, but I’ve been there during the summer for camps,” Robinson said. “But I’m excited for it.”

Robinson has been to Clemson twice, most recently to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect has enjoyed his previous experiences on campus, and Clemson’s head coach has made a strong impression on him.

“He seems like a great coach,” Robinson said of Swinney. “He’s a Christian coach and cares a lot about the kids on the team.”

Robinson received his first offers from Boston College and Virginia last spring before Georgia pulled the trigger over the summer. Notre Dame offered in January, and since then, Robinson has added offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia Tech among others.

With so many suitors, Robinson wants to take away some of the stress of the recruiting process and narrow things down this spring. He said he might cut his list down to three or four schools around April or May.

“It’s going good,” he said of his recruitment. “It’s a lot, right now, just trying to decide top schools.”

Robinson is eyeing May as a potential commitment date. He has visited Georgia, Notre Dame, Virginia, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech so far this offseason and doesn’t currently have any trips planned besides Clemson.

Where would the Tigers stand if they enter the mix for Robinson with an offer?

“Most likely they’d be one of the top schools on my list,” he said.

As a junior last season, Robinson recorded 34 receptions for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns while also tallying three interceptions on defense.

