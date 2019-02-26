North Carolina TE to visit Clemson Wednesday

Class of 2020 tight end Kendall Karr is on Clemson’s radar and will be back on campus Wednesday as the Tigers begin spring practice.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect from Belmont (N.C.) Stuart Cramer will be accompanied on the visit by his mother.

“I’m excited to get back on campus,” Karr told TCI. “I hope just to get to know Clemson better and the coaches.”

Karr has steadily picked up offers this year. West Virginia was the latest to offer earlier this month, joining Auburn, LSU, NC State, Louisville, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Purdue among others on his offer list.

With the Tigers showing interest, Karr made a visit to Clemson for the NC State game last October.

“It was really good,” he said of the experience. “I liked how the coaches are with the athletes and how much it is a family school.”

Karr most recently visited UNC last weekend and has been to Auburn and Wake Forest this offseason as well. He feels UNC, Wake Forest, NC State and Auburn are showing the most interest right now and said he plans to commit sometime around May.

As a junior last season, Karr recorded 38 catches for 635 yards and seven touchdowns.

