Former Clemson player pleads guilty, given probation

Former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson has been given another opportunity to succeed by an Upstate South Carolina judge.

Johnson, who started on the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team, pleaded guilty last week to a charge of common law robbery and was sentenced under the state’s Youthful Offender Act.

Johnson, along with the late C.J. Fuller and former Duke player Quaven Maurice Ferguson were originally charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime on March 28 of last year. The three men allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone.

The former Clemson player was given a six-year prison sentence, which was suspended to three years of probation. South Carolina’s Youthful Offender Act provides an option for young people convicted in the state of certain nonviolent crimes. Johnson was also helped out by the fact he had no previous criminal record.

According to Pickens County court records, Johnson will also have to complete 200 hours of community service, will be under home dentition up to nine months, will have to be available for random drug and alcohol testing, and will have to receive mental health counseling.

Johnson, who is from Orangeburg, S.C., was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2016 after leading the national champions with five interceptions. He also had 65 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and broke up a team-high 11 passes.

According to court records, Ferguson also pleaded guilty last week to common law robbery and received a sentence similar to Johnson’s. Fuller passed away on Oct. 3 due to complications related to a blood clot and deep vein thrombosis following knee surgery.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here