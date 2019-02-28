ACC continues hot start on the diamond

ACC teams went 40-14 (.741) on the week to move to a combined record of 78-29 (.729) on the season.

Clemson (4-0), Florida State (3-0), NC State (4-0), Pittsburgh (2-0), and Virginia Tech (3-0) all had undefeated weeks while Florida State (7-0), NC State (8-0), and Virginia Tech (7-0) remain unbeaten this season.

Six teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) are ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (4-2) This Week: 1-2 2/22 @ Bethune-Cookman L, 4-8 2/23 @ Bethune-Cookman L, 7-8 2/24 @ Bethune-Cookman W, 14-5

Clemson (7-1) This Week: 4-0 2/23 VMI W, 8-6 2/23 VMI W, 8-2 2/24 VMI W, 11-6 2/26 East Tennessee State W, 14-3

Duke (7-1) This Week: 3-1 2/23 Northwestern W, 5-4 (10) 2/23 Northwestern W, 23-8 2/24 Northwestern L, 3-5 2/26 Richmond W, 5-2

Florida State (7-0) This Week: 3-0 2/22 Youngstown State W, 4-2 2/23 Youngstown State W, 24-2 (7) 2/23 Youngstown State W, 7-4

Georgia Tech (5-3) This Week: 3-2 2/22 #3 UCLA W, 4-3 (11) 2/23 #3 UCLA L, 2-8 2/24 #3 UCLA L, 0-6 2/26 Georgia State W, 7-3 2/27 @ Georgia State W, 10-0

Louisville (5-3) This Week: 3-1 2/22 Brown W, 7-0 2/22 Brown W, 5-4 (10) 2/23 Brown W, 13-2 2/26 Xavier L, 4-5 (10)

Miami (FL) (6-2) This Week: 2-2 2/23 @ #3 Florida W, 5-2 2/23 @ #3 Florida L, 3-9 2/24 @ #3 Florida L, 1-4 2/27 @ Florida International W, 10-8

NC State (8-0) This Week: 4-0 2/22 vs. Kent State W, 3-2 (11) 2/23 vs. Michigan State W, 5-0 2/24 @ #10 Coastal Carolina W, 7-6 (11) 2/27 @ Campbell W, 10-1

North Carolina (8-1) This Week: 4-1 2/23 South Florida W, 3-2 (10) 2/24 South Florida W, 2-1 2/24 South Florida W, 5-3 2/26 UNC Wilmington W, 4-3 2/27 Virginia Commonwealth L, 8-11

Notre Dame (2-5) This Week: 2-2 2/21 vs. Eastern Michigan W, 11-3 2/22 vs. Eastern Michigan L, 2-4 2/22 vs. Incarnate Word W, 2-1 2/23 vs. Incarnate Word L, 7-15

Pittsburgh (3-3) This Week: 2-0 2/23 @ USC Upstate W, 6-3 2/24 vs. Bucknell W, 8-2

Virginia (4-4) This Week: 3-1 2/22 Villanova W, 7-2 2/22 Villanova W, 7-3 2/24 Villanova W, 10-2 2/26 William & Mary L, 3-9

Virginia Tech (7-0) This Week: 3-0 2/24 UNC Greensboro W, 12-4 2/25 UNC Greensboro W, 2-1 2/26 Radford W, 8-7

Wake Forest (5-4) This Week: 3-2 2/23 Quinnipiac L, 6-8 2/24 Quinnipiac W, 15-5 2/24 Elon L, 3-6 2/25 @ Elon W, 13-7 2/27 UNC Greensboro W, 2-1 (10)

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, March 1

Boston College vs. Evansville (Richmond, KY)

Boston College @ Eastern Kentucky

South Carolina @ Clemson

Duke vs. Penn State (Bradenton, FL)

Mercer @ Florida State

Northwestern @ Georgia Tech

James Madison @ Louisville

UM-Baltimore County @ Miami (FL)

Minnesota @ NC State

UMASS Lowell @ North Carolina

Notre Dame vs. Charleston Southern (Mt. Pleasant, SC)

Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra (Kissimmee, FL)

Seton Hall @ Virginia

Bryant @ Virginia Tech

Furman @ Wake Forest

Saturday, March 2

Boston College vs. Evansville (Richmond, KY)

Boston College @ Eastern Kentucky

Clemson vs. South Carolina (Greenville, SC)

Duke vs. Penn State (Bradenton, FL)

Mercer @ Florida State

Northwestern @ Georgia Tech

James Madison @ Louisville

UM-Baltimore County @ Miami (FL)

Minnesota @ NC State

UMASS Lowell @ North Carolina

Notre Dame vs. Ball State (Mt. Pleasant, SC)

Notre Dame @ Charleston Southern

Pittsburgh vs. Saint Peter’s (Kissimmee, FL)

Pittsburgh vs. Butler (Kissimmee, FL)

Seton Hall @ Virginia

Bryant @ Virginia Tech

Wake Forest vs. Furman (Charlotte, NC)

Sunday, March 3

Clemson @ South Carolina

Duke vs. Penn State (Bradenton, FL)

Mercer @ Florida State

Northwestern @ Georgia Tech

James Madison @ Louisville

UM-Baltimore County @ Miami (FL)

Minnesota @ NC State

UMASS Lowell @ North Carolina

Notre Dame vs. Ball State (Mt. Pleasant, SC)

Pittsburgh vs. Central Michigan (Kissimmee, FL)

Seton Hall @ Virginia

Bryant @ Virginia Tech

Wake Forest @ Furman

Tuesday, March 5

Clemson @ Furman

Penn @ Duke

Georgia Tech @ Kennesaw State

Morehead State @ Louisville

Charleston Southern @ North Carolina

Youngstown State @ Pittsburgh

Wagner @ Virginia

Virginia Tech @ Liberty

Wake Forest @ #20 Coastal Carolina

Wednesday, March 6

Boston College @ Kentucky

Penn @ Duke

North Florida @ Florida State

Kennesaw State @ Georgia Tech

Appalachian State @ Miami (FL)

NC State @ North Carolina Central

Wagner @ Virginia

Wake Forest @ #20 Coastal Carolina

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR