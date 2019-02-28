ACC continues hot start on the diamond

ACC teams went 40-14 (.741) on the week to move to a combined record of 78-29 (.729) on the season.
Clemson (4-0), Florida State (3-0), NC State (4-0), Pittsburgh (2-0), and Virginia Tech (3-0) all had undefeated weeks while Florida State (7-0), NC State (8-0), and Virginia Tech (7-0) remain unbeaten this season.
Six teams (Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) are ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (4-2)
This Week: 1-2
2/22
@ Bethune-Cookman
L, 4-8
2/23
@ Bethune-Cookman
L, 7-8
2/24
@ Bethune-Cookman
W, 14-5
Clemson (7-1)
This Week: 4-0
2/23
VMI
W, 8-6
2/23
VMI
W, 8-2
2/24
VMI
W, 11-6
2/26
East Tennessee State
W, 14-3
Duke (7-1)
This Week: 3-1
2/23
Northwestern
W, 5-4 (10)
2/23
Northwestern
W, 23-8
2/24
Northwestern
L, 3-5
2/26
Richmond
W, 5-2
Florida State (7-0)
This Week: 3-0
2/22
Youngstown State
W, 4-2
2/23
Youngstown State
W, 24-2 (7)
2/23
Youngstown State
W, 7-4
Georgia Tech (5-3)
This Week: 3-2
2/22
#3 UCLA
W, 4-3 (11)
2/23
#3 UCLA
L, 2-8
2/24
#3 UCLA
L, 0-6
2/26
Georgia State
W, 7-3
2/27
@ Georgia State
W, 10-0
Louisville (5-3)
This Week: 3-1
2/22
Brown
W, 7-0
2/22
Brown
W, 5-4 (10)
2/23
Brown
W, 13-2
2/26
Xavier
L, 4-5 (10)
Miami (FL) (6-2)
This Week: 2-2
2/23
@ #3 Florida
W, 5-2
2/23
@ #3 Florida
L, 3-9
2/24
@ #3 Florida
L, 1-4
2/27
@ Florida International
W, 10-8
NC State (8-0)
This Week: 4-0
2/22
vs. Kent State
W, 3-2 (11)
2/23
vs. Michigan State
W, 5-0
2/24
@ #10 Coastal Carolina
W, 7-6 (11)
2/27
@ Campbell
W, 10-1
North Carolina (8-1)
This Week: 4-1
2/23
South Florida
W, 3-2 (10)
2/24
South Florida
W, 2-1
2/24
South Florida
W, 5-3
2/26
UNC Wilmington
W, 4-3
2/27
Virginia Commonwealth
L, 8-11
Notre Dame (2-5)
This Week: 2-2
2/21
vs. Eastern Michigan
W, 11-3
2/22
vs. Eastern Michigan
L, 2-4
2/22
vs. Incarnate Word
W, 2-1
2/23
vs. Incarnate Word
L, 7-15
Pittsburgh (3-3)
This Week: 2-0
2/23
@ USC Upstate
W, 6-3
2/24
vs. Bucknell
W, 8-2
Virginia (4-4)
This Week: 3-1
2/22
Villanova
W, 7-2
2/22
Villanova
W, 7-3
2/24
Villanova
W, 10-2
2/26
William & Mary
L, 3-9
Virginia Tech (7-0)
This Week: 3-0
2/24
UNC Greensboro
W, 12-4
2/25
UNC Greensboro
W, 2-1
2/26
Radford
W, 8-7
Wake Forest (5-4)
This Week: 3-2
2/23
Quinnipiac
L, 6-8
2/24
Quinnipiac
W, 15-5
2/24
Elon
L, 3-6
2/25
@ Elon
W, 13-7
2/27
UNC Greensboro
W, 2-1 (10)
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, March 1
Boston College vs. Evansville (Richmond, KY)
Boston College @ Eastern Kentucky
South Carolina @ Clemson
Duke vs. Penn State (Bradenton, FL)
Mercer @ Florida State
Northwestern @ Georgia Tech
James Madison @ Louisville
UM-Baltimore County @ Miami (FL)
Minnesota @ NC State
UMASS Lowell @ North Carolina
Notre Dame vs. Charleston Southern (Mt. Pleasant, SC)
Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra (Kissimmee, FL)
Seton Hall @ Virginia
Bryant @ Virginia Tech
Furman @ Wake Forest
Saturday, March 2
Boston College vs. Evansville (Richmond, KY)
Boston College @ Eastern Kentucky
Clemson vs. South Carolina (Greenville, SC)
Duke vs. Penn State (Bradenton, FL)
Mercer @ Florida State
Northwestern @ Georgia Tech
James Madison @ Louisville
UM-Baltimore County @ Miami (FL)
Minnesota @ NC State
UMASS Lowell @ North Carolina
Notre Dame vs. Ball State (Mt. Pleasant, SC)
Notre Dame @ Charleston Southern
Pittsburgh vs. Saint Peter’s (Kissimmee, FL)
Pittsburgh vs. Butler (Kissimmee, FL)
Seton Hall @ Virginia
Bryant @ Virginia Tech
Wake Forest vs. Furman (Charlotte, NC)
Sunday, March 3
Clemson @ South Carolina
Duke vs. Penn State (Bradenton, FL)
Mercer @ Florida State
Northwestern @ Georgia Tech
James Madison @ Louisville
UM-Baltimore County @ Miami (FL)
Minnesota @ NC State
UMASS Lowell @ North Carolina
Notre Dame vs. Ball State (Mt. Pleasant, SC)
Pittsburgh vs. Central Michigan (Kissimmee, FL)
Seton Hall @ Virginia
Bryant @ Virginia Tech
Wake Forest @ Furman
Tuesday, March 5
Clemson @ Furman
Penn @ Duke
Georgia Tech @ Kennesaw State
Morehead State @ Louisville
Charleston Southern @ North Carolina
Youngstown State @ Pittsburgh
Wagner @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ Liberty
Wake Forest @ #20 Coastal Carolina
Wednesday, March 6
Boston College @ Kentucky
Penn @ Duke
North Florida @ Florida State
Kennesaw State @ Georgia Tech
Appalachian State @ Miami (FL)
NC State @ North Carolina Central
Wagner @ Virginia
Wake Forest @ #20 Coastal Carolina
Clemson is recruiting on a national level and pulling in top prospects from all over the country, but the Tigers are still looking for a breakthrough in the state of Texas. A new recruiting cycle presents (…)
Clemson not only lost All-American players on the football field in Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Mitch Hyatt, but it also lost their leadership in the locker room, away from the Allen (…)
Just a sophomore, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong stands at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and already holds a dozen scholarship offers. The class of 2021 prospect has a connection to one of (…)
Playing for its NCAA Tournament life, Clemson rode a hot shooting start to a big first-half lead and hung on in the second half for a 62-48 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at the Petersen (…)
Clemson was the last team to walk off the field in the 2018 season. On Wednesday, it was one of the first teams to start practice in 2019. The Tigers opened spring practice Tuesday with nearly a two-hour (…)
Clemson safety Tanner Muse knew he might be asked by the media if Trevor Lawrence is a different player after his sensational freshman season that ended with a national championship on Jan. 7. Watch (…)