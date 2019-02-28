Hyatt meets with Cowboys, talks possible switch to right side

INDIANAPOLIS — Mitch Hyatt confirmed Thursday he had a formal interview with the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Clemson offensive lineman said the interview with the Cowboys went well when he spoke with the media after benching 28 reps of 225 pounds for coaches, scouts and general managers during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind.

Hyatt will do his on-field workouts Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I would love to play in Dallas,” Hyatt said when asked by The Clemson Insider. “After being there for the Cotton Bowl and just seeing their facilities, seeing their high energy and culture they have. Their (O-linemen) are all studs. I love watching them – watching the technique they use – its’ fun to see them mix it up.”

Hyatt mentioned that he’s talked informally with the New York Jets, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Falcons, and he has two more formal interviews Thursday night. He is the first of 11 former Tigers to go through the combine this week.

Hunter Renfrow is set to meet with the media tomorrow. The former Clemson receiver went through his measurements and had meetings on Thursday.

As for Hyatt, he checked in on Wednesday, and was measured at 6-foot-5 and 3/8. He weighs 308 pounds. His hand is 10 2/8 and arm is 34 1/8. He checked in with a wingspan of 81 7/8.

“I was happy with my weight,” he said. “I’m just happy with how everything turned out. Everything has been going good so far.”

Hyatt was asked about the possibility of moving from left tackle to the right side. At Clemson he practiced playing the right side, but never played right tackle in a game. However, he didn’t shy away from the idea of a switch.

“I just play wherever they put me. It’s not much different,” he said.

The confidence Hyatt displays in his abilities is one that grew when he decided to forgo the draft after his junior season and return to Clemson for one more year. He said it allowed him time to improve in the areas he needed to work on.

“I think my final year I just wanted to finish strong,” he said. “There were a lot of team goals we had. We wanted to be the best team ever. We wanted to finish 15-0. We left it all on the table the year before, and that’s kind of why we all wanted to come back.

“Me personally, there were a few things I wanted to work on. Overall size, getting better at anchoring down on pass protection, better with my hands. I definitely think I improved in some of those areas.”

On Friday, Hyatt will finish up his workouts with the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and position drills.

The NFL Network will provide television coverage of workouts beginning Friday at 9 a.m.

