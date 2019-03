Clemson closed the gap with South Carolina in the bottom of the fourth.

Bryce Teodosio hit a double to get things started for the Tigers. Kier Meredith singled advancing Teodosio to third. Sam Hall hit one deep to left but it was caught on the wall. Teodosio scored on the play.

After a Logan Davidson walk Grayson Bryd flied out to left and Davis Sharpe went down on strikes to end the threat.

After four South Carolina leads 5-4.