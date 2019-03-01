Clemson faces South Carolina in annual rivalry weekend

Clemson faces South Carolina in annual rivalry weekend

Fourteen-ranked Clemson (7-1) faces South Carolina (7-1) this weekend for a three-game series in the team’s annual traveling rivalry series.

The weekend begins at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson today with a 6:00PM first-pitch before moving to Fluor Field in Greenville at 1:00PM on Saturday. The series will wrap up at Founders Park in Columbia on Sunday at 12:00PM.

 

The Series

Meetings: 318 (first met in 1899)
Series Record: Clemson leads 178-138-2
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 99-45 (Clemson leads 52-28 at DKS)
Record at Neutral: Clemson leads 11-10 (Series tied 4-4 at Fluor Field)
Record at South Carolina: South Carolina leads 83-28-2 (SC leads 9-4 at Founders Park)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 2 of 3 meetings in 2018
(L, 2-3 @ SC; W, 5-1 @ Fluor; W, 8-7 @ Clemson)
vs. Lee: Lee trails 8-14 (CofC: 2-11; CU: 6-3)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 16-9 all-time on March 1 with a 12-4 mark at home.
The Tigers are 17-12-1 all-time on March 2 with a 1-3 mark at neutral sites.
Clemson is 22-10 all-time on March 3 with a 4-4 mark on the road.
The Tigers have faced 12 of the 14 current SEC programs (missing LSU and Missouri). Clemson is 404-378-7 in those meetings with a 206-128-2 record at home, 30-26 record at neutral sites, and 168-224-5 record on the road.
Coach Lee has faced seven of the 14 current SEC programs (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt). Lee is 18-25 against the programs, including an 11-9 record at Clemson.

The Gamecocks

Head Coach: Mark Kingston (2nd season at SC)
2018 Recap: 37-26 (17-13; 3rd East) – Fayetteville Super Regional – #12 Final Ranking
Preseason: 4th in SEC East Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 0-0 (10-12 in 2018)
Neutral Record: 0-0 (3-4 in 2018)
Home Record: 7-1 (24-10 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 3-1 vs. Appalachian State (Tue, 2/26)
W, 10-3 vs. Utah Valley (Sun, 2/24)
W, 6-4 vs. Utah Valley (Sat, 2/23)
W, 15-3 vs. Utah Valley (Fri, 2/22)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .275 (7.9 RPG) with 18 2B, 3 3B, 17 HR, 42 BB, 11 HBP, 80 K, 6-9 SB
Pitching: 2.92 ERA, .208 OBA (59 hits), 23 BB, & 90 K in 74.0 IP
Fielding: .970 (9 errors in 304 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Home Record: 7-1 (28-9 in 2018)
Neutral Record: 0-0 (4-2 in 2018)
Home Record: 0-0 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 14-3 vs. East Tennessee State (Tue, 2/26)
W, 11-6 vs. VMI (Sun, 2/24)
W, 8-2 vs. VMI (Sat, 2/23)
W, 8-6 vs. VMI (Sat, 2/23)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .262 (8.0 RPG) with 15 2B, 17 HR, 48 BB, 14 HBP, 66 K, 22-27 SB
Pitching: 3.00 ERA, .182 OBA (46 hits), 24 BB, & 101 K in 72.0 IP
Fielding: .979 (6 errors in 284 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

South Carolina
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 14 Luke Berryhill *SO .357 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 8 games
1B 33 Chris Cullen SR .235 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 7 RBI in 7 games
2B 2 Noah Campbell SO .250 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 7 RBI in 7 games
SS 10 Nick Neville JR .148 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 4 BB in 8 games
3B 7 Jacob Olson SR .379 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 9 RBI in 8 games
LF 3 Brady Allen FR .280 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 8 games
CF 5 TJ Hopkins SR .313 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 8 games
RF 11 Andrew Eyster SO .310 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 8 games
DH 26 Quinntin Perez JR .238 BA with 2 RBI, 7 R, & 5 HBP in 8 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .250 BA with 1 2B, 4 RBI, & 6 BB in 6 games
1B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .259 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR & 6 RBI in 8 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .318 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 8 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .269 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR & 9 RBI in 8 games
3B 5 Sam Hall SO .286 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR & 8 RBI in 8 games
LF 1 Kier Meredith SO .429 BA with 1 2B & 1 BB in 3 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .393 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 8 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .160 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 8 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .381 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR & 5 RBI in 6 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 21 Carmen Mlodzinski SO 0-0/2 app/2 GS/4.32 ERA (8.1 IP)/.235 OBA (8 hits)/8 BB/7 K
RHP 19 Brooks Crawford SR 0-0/2 app/2 GS/3.60 ERA (10.0 IP)/.275 OBA (11 hits)/0 BB/8 K
Game Two
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 2-0/2 app/2 GS/0.00 ERA (11.0 IP)/.088 OBA (3 hits)/4 BB/19 K
LHP 47 Dylan Harley FR 0-0/2 app/2 GS/9.45 ERA (6.2 IP)/.200 OBA (5 hits)/5 BB/11 K
Game Three
LHP 12 Justin Wrobleski FR 0-1/2 app/2 GS/6.75 ERA (9.1 IP)/.265 OBA (9 hits)/3 BB/11 K
RHP 20 Reid Morgan JR 1-0/2 app/2 GS/1.29 ERA (14.0 IP)/.204 OBA (11 hits)/0 BB/12 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. South Carolina

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other
Hawkins .667 1-1 3 1 2 0 0 1 0 2B
Davidson .315 6-6 19 8 6 2 10 5 1 2B, 4-4 SB
Wilkie .200 3-3 10 0 2 2 0 6 0 SH
Byrd .000 7-5 14 1 0 1 3 6 0 HBP, SF
Teodosio .000 3-3 9 1 0 0 2 8 0
Greene .000 5-0 4 0 0 0 0 2 0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Hennessy 0.00 4-1 0-0 6.1 4 1 0 3 2 .167
Clark 0.00 2-0 1-0 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000
Crawford 1.00 4-1 0-0 9.0 7 1 1 4 6 .212
Griffith 4.50 1-0 0-0 2.0 2 1 1 0 0 .250
Spiers 27.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 1 1 1 0 0 .500

 

