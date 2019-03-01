Clemson faces South Carolina in annual rivalry weekend

Fourteen-ranked Clemson (7-1) faces South Carolina (7-1) this weekend for a three-game series in the team’s annual traveling rivalry series.
The weekend begins at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson today with a 6:00PM first-pitch before moving to Fluor Field in Greenville at 1:00PM on Saturday. The series will wrap up at Founders Park in Columbia on Sunday at 12:00PM.
The Series
|Meetings:
|318 (first met in 1899)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 178-138-2
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 99-45 (Clemson leads 52-28 at DKS)
|Record at Neutral:
|Clemson leads 11-10 (Series tied 4-4 at Fluor Field)
|Record at South Carolina:
|South Carolina leads 83-28-2 (SC leads 9-4 at Founders Park)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 2 of 3 meetings in 2018
(L, 2-3 @ SC; W, 5-1 @ Fluor; W, 8-7 @ Clemson)
|vs. Lee:
|Lee trails 8-14 (CofC: 2-11; CU: 6-3)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 16-9 all-time on March 1 with a 12-4 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 17-12-1 all-time on March 2 with a 1-3 mark at neutral sites.
|Clemson is 22-10 all-time on March 3 with a 4-4 mark on the road.
|The Tigers have faced 12 of the 14 current SEC programs (missing LSU and Missouri). Clemson is 404-378-7 in those meetings with a 206-128-2 record at home, 30-26 record at neutral sites, and 168-224-5 record on the road.
|Coach Lee has faced seven of the 14 current SEC programs (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt). Lee is 18-25 against the programs, including an 11-9 record at Clemson.
The Gamecocks
|Head Coach:
|Mark Kingston (2nd season at SC)
|2018 Recap:
|37-26 (17-13; 3rd East) – Fayetteville Super Regional – #12 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|4th in SEC East Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|0-0 (10-12 in 2018)
|Neutral Record:
|0-0 (3-4 in 2018)
|Home Record:
|7-1 (24-10 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 3-1 vs. Appalachian State (Tue, 2/26)
W, 10-3 vs. Utah Valley (Sun, 2/24)
W, 6-4 vs. Utah Valley (Sat, 2/23)
W, 15-3 vs. Utah Valley (Fri, 2/22)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.275 (7.9 RPG) with 18 2B, 3 3B, 17 HR, 42 BB, 11 HBP, 80 K, 6-9 SB
|Pitching:
|2.92 ERA, .208 OBA (59 hits), 23 BB, & 90 K in 74.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.970 (9 errors in 304 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|7-1 (28-9 in 2018)
|Neutral Record:
|0-0 (4-2 in 2018)
|Home Record:
|0-0 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 14-3 vs. East Tennessee State (Tue, 2/26)
W, 11-6 vs. VMI (Sun, 2/24)
W, 8-2 vs. VMI (Sat, 2/23)
W, 8-6 vs. VMI (Sat, 2/23)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.262 (8.0 RPG) with 15 2B, 17 HR, 48 BB, 14 HBP, 66 K, 22-27 SB
|Pitching:
|3.00 ERA, .182 OBA (46 hits), 24 BB, & 101 K in 72.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.979 (6 errors in 284 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|South Carolina
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|14
|Luke Berryhill
|*SO
|.357 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 11 RBI in 8 games
|1B
|33
|Chris Cullen
|SR
|.235 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 7 RBI in 7 games
|2B
|2
|Noah Campbell
|SO
|.250 BA with 1 2B, 3 HR, & 7 RBI in 7 games
|SS
|10
|Nick Neville
|JR
|.148 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 4 BB in 8 games
|3B
|7
|Jacob Olson
|SR
|.379 BA with 4 2B, 4 HR, & 9 RBI in 8 games
|LF
|3
|Brady Allen
|FR
|.280 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 8 games
|CF
|5
|TJ Hopkins
|SR
|.313 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 8 games
|RF
|11
|Andrew Eyster
|SO
|.310 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 4 RBI in 8 games
|DH
|26
|Quinntin Perez
|JR
|.238 BA with 2 RBI, 7 R, & 5 HBP in 8 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.250 BA with 1 2B, 4 RBI, & 6 BB in 6 games
|1B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.259 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR & 6 RBI in 8 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.318 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 8 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.269 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR & 9 RBI in 8 games
|3B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.286 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR & 8 RBI in 8 games
|LF
|1
|Kier Meredith
|SO
|.429 BA with 1 2B & 1 BB in 3 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.393 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 11 RBI in 8 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.160 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 8 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.381 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR & 5 RBI in 6 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|21
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|SO
|0-0/2 app/2 GS/4.32 ERA (8.1 IP)/.235 OBA (8 hits)/8 BB/7 K
|RHP
|19
|Brooks Crawford
|SR
|0-0/2 app/2 GS/3.60 ERA (10.0 IP)/.275 OBA (11 hits)/0 BB/8 K
|Game Two
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|2-0/2 app/2 GS/0.00 ERA (11.0 IP)/.088 OBA (3 hits)/4 BB/19 K
|LHP
|47
|Dylan Harley
|FR
|0-0/2 app/2 GS/9.45 ERA (6.2 IP)/.200 OBA (5 hits)/5 BB/11 K
|Game Three
|LHP
|12
|Justin Wrobleski
|FR
|0-1/2 app/2 GS/6.75 ERA (9.1 IP)/.265 OBA (9 hits)/3 BB/11 K
|RHP
|20
|Reid Morgan
|JR
|1-0/2 app/2 GS/1.29 ERA (14.0 IP)/.204 OBA (11 hits)/0 BB/12 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. South Carolina
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|HR
|Other
|Hawkins
|.667
|1-1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2B
|Davidson
|.315
|6-6
|19
|8
|6
|2
|10
|5
|1
|2B, 4-4 SB
|Wilkie
|.200
|3-3
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|6
|0
|SH
|Byrd
|.000
|7-5
|14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|0
|HBP, SF
|Teodosio
|.000
|3-3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Greene
|.000
|5-0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Hennessy
|0.00
|4-1
|0-0
|6.1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|.167
|Clark
|0.00
|2-0
|1-0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Crawford
|1.00
|4-1
|0-0
|9.0
|7
|1
|1
|4
|6
|.212
|Griffith
|4.50
|1-0
|0-0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Spiers
|27.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500