Tchio and family All In with the Tigers

Clemson landed a future anchor up front last November when Milton (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio pledged to the Tigers, who beat out Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and numerous other major programs for his commitment.

Tchio, a top-100 national prospect in the 2020 class, plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Milton High School and helped his team win the 7A state championship in 2018. He is now getting ready to go through the final spring practice of his high school career and hopes to finish strong as a senior this year before he enrolls early at Clemson in January.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the future Tiger about his upcoming season, Clemson and more:

TCI: When do you start spring practice with your team?

Tchio: “May 6th!”

TCI: What are your goals for your senior season, and are there any parts of your game you’re working to improve?

Tchio: “Ultimate goal is win another state championship and go back-to-back, and I’m working on improving on the defensive side of the ball.”

TCI: What have you heard from Clemson’s coaches recently?

Tchio: “They’re real excited to get me there next January and have been checking up on me and my family.”

TCI: What does your family think of Dabo Swinney and Clemson?

Tchio: “They love it and are amazed by the family atmosphere Coach Swinney has built there and know it’s the best fit for me.”

TCI: When do you plan on visiting Clemson again?

Tchio: “Spring game.”

TCI: What is your prediction for the Tigers this season?

Tchio: “The offense will be one of the best we’ve had in a while, and we are replacing a lot on defense but I think in the end we still end up winning the natty.”

TCI: How excited are you to start your Clemson career next year, and what can Tiger fans expect to see from you on the field in the future?

Tchio: “I’m beyond excited to get there and get to work, and all Tigers fans can expect me to help start this dynasty.”

