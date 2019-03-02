In-state wideout set to check out Clemson

Clemson will soon play host to a wide receiver from the Palmetto State who has seen his recruitment pick up of late.

Jalen Coit of Cheraw, S.C., is set to visit for the Tigers’ junior day on March 9. The class of 2020 prospect was recently in contact with co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“He just wanted to see how I was doing, then he invited me down for junior day on the 9th,” Coit said. “He wanted me to come down there and check everything out.”

Coit (6-0, 163) racked up several big offers in February — Penn State, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia pulled the trigger, joining Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Indiana and Purdue on his list of Power Five offers.

Former Clemson offensive graduate assistant Xavier Dye extended the offer from West Virginia to Coit about a week after being hired as the Mountaineers’ new receivers coach.

“He’s heard good things about me, and he knew what kind of guy I was and he knew about me since my ninth-grade year,” Coit said of Dye. “So, I was excited to get offered by him and West Virginia.”

Coit participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp the summer of his ninth-grade year and loved his experience on campus.

“I remember the facilities, they were nice,” Coit said. “I remember everything about it. I had a wonderful time. I was just happy to be there.”

Coit looks forward to returning to Clemson next weekend, and the standout in-state recruit is keeping his fingers crossed for a potential offer from the Tigers.

“That would mean a lot, especially for me being an in-state guy,” he said. “Getting an offer from Clemson, that would really mean a lot from Dabo and coach Scott, them being top coaches in the country in college football. That would really mean a lot and be a blessing for me.”

Coit said he wants to make his decision sometime around August before he begins his senior season. As a junior, he grabbed 44 receptions for 825 yards and 13 touchdowns. So far this offseason, he has visited Duke, Wake Forest and North Carolina.

