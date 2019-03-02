Lee: "My message was to keep our spirits up"

Lee: "My message was to keep our spirits up"

Uncategorized

Lee: "My message was to keep our spirits up"

By 21 minutes ago

By: |

GREENVILLE, SC — Clemson head coach Monte Lee’s message to his team Friday night was to keep their “spirits up”.  His team responded with a victory at Fluor Field to even the series with South Carolina.

Watch coach Lee’s press conference on TCITV:

, , Uncategorized

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

Clemson continued to pour it on in the fourth inning with three runs coming on four hits with two outs. Sam Hall got the ball rolling and added to the Tiger lead in the fourth inning with a two-run blast over (…)

reply
6hr

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Clemson took its first lead of the game in the top of the third with two runs on three his to take a 4-2 advantage. Sam Hall led off with a single to left and stole second, as Logan (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home