Rodgers focused on being a leader

Sophomore wide receiver Amari Rodgers is excited to be back on the field as Clemson continued spring drills Friday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

The rising junior told the media he loves getting back to work. He quoted head coach Dabo Swinney by saying, “we were the last one off the field (in 2018) and the first ones on the field this year.”

Rodgers on the first couple days of practice

“It feels great getting back on the field with my teammates and going back to work. It’s only been a couple weeks, not even a month. We are back on the field, and it feels like we just got off. If you love the game, you love being out here.”

Rogers on staying focused in the off-season

“We’re out here grinding and getting better everyday. We’ve got a lot of veterans back. They are out here pushing the young guys. We’re getting the young guys acclimated to our system. We’re out here getting better.”

Rogers on the freshman wide receivers

“I give credit to our coaching staff. Those three guys came in here humble and hard workers. They learned the playbook pretty well, and it’s showing on the field. They are making plays early. I’m excited for them.”

Rodgers on Brannon Spector wearing No. 13

“He’s very mature and asks a lot of questions. He wants to go out there and do well when he is out there. I’m being that guide for him that he can come to and ask questions for. I’m being that big brother to him. I’m happy to be that for him.”

Rodgers’ personal goal for spring practice

“I’m just working on being a leader. Leading these guys and pushing them to be the best they can be, and pushing myself to get better everyday. Just coming out here every day competing with our defense and working on the little things.”

