Swinney's All Pro Dad event exemplifies the Clemson Family

Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson University hosted the All Pro Dad event Saturday morning in Death Valley. It’s only fitting with Swinney’s family values that he host this event Saturday morning.

All Pro Dad is the fatherhood program of Family First, a national nonprofit organization based in Tampa that reaches thousands of parents each day through its three primary programs: All Pro Dad, AllProDad.com; iMOM, iMOM.com; and the Family Minute with Mark Merrill, FamilyMinute.com.

All Pro Dad was founded by Mark Merrill and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy. Serving families and fathers for more than 20 years, All Pro Dad provides resources, training and events to help fathers as they raise their children for a healthy and hopeful future.

Families came from all over the state and region to participate in today’s events which included tickle tackling, touchdown dances, 30-yard dashes and more.

The event began at 7:45 Saturday morning with children and their dads running out of the home tunnel through a smoke machine at Death Valley in Clemson.

The Clemson Insider spoke to the DSS Acting Director Joan Meacham about what it was like to coordinate with Clemson for this event.

“It means the world…just look at this turnout,” he said. “Clemson University is second to none in this state…we were just glad that we still made the cut.”

Meacham wanted the parents and children to leave this event with this one their minds.

“I want people to go away knowing that fathers make a difference in their children’s lives,” Meacham said.

Famous musician, Edwin McCain also made a special appearance at the event to share his story of being adopted and how he went on to adopt his son because of his experience.

Swinney appeared towards the end of the event to speak to the crowd. He emphasized how important families were to the Clemson community and how crucial it is to be a loving parent to your children.

The parents and children were able to stay after the event to watch the reigning National Champions in their first stadium practice.

The Clemson Insider will have a special feature video from Saturday’s event later on.