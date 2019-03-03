Allen ‘enjoyed every minute’ of Clemson visit

Davis Allen is All In with the Tigers, and the Clemson signee returned to campus this past weekend to check out the team that he will officially join this summer.

The class of 2019 tight end from Calhoun, Ga., took in the defending champs’ spring practice Friday.

“From what I saw the energy during practice was really good in my opinion,” Allen said, “and it looked like all of the guys were excited to be back out on the field.”

Allen was excited to be back at Clemson, too, and loved spending more time at his future home during the visit.

“It’s always great to be back there,” said Allen, who will enroll this summer. “I enjoyed every minute of it.”

During Friday’s practice, Allen kept a close eye on the tight end corps that he will be able to start practicing with in fall camp.

“The tight ends are a really cool group of guys and I enjoyed hanging around them,” Allen said. “All of the guys sounded really excited about practice starting back and they were all getting after it. I’m looking forward to being a part of that group.”

Davis has a good relationship with the staff as well and had another chance to catch up with the coaches while on campus.

“They just said to try and keep getting stronger in the weight room and run as much as possible,” Allen said. “I’m just trying to get ready for fall camp.”

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Allen is trying to improve his game in all areas.

“I’m working on everything,” he said. “I want to give myself the best opportunity I possibly can, so in order to do that I know I have to work on everything.”

Ranked as the 15th-best tight end/H back in the nation by ESPN, Allen played both tight end and linebacker at Calhoun High and was named the Region 6 AAA Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He also earned first-team all-region honors on offense and defense.

Looking ahead, Allen’s goal for his freshman season at Clemson is simple.

“I just want to be able to do whatever helps the team,” he said.

