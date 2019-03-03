Bad day for Clemson pitching

COLUMBIA — Clemson pitching just did not have its stuff.

It was a rough weekend altogether for the Tigers’ starters and on Sunday the bullpen even had a bad day. South Carolina hitters roughed up Clemson pitching with three home runs and two doubles, while pounding out 17 hits in a 14-3 victory over the 14th-ranked Tigers.

Catcher Luke Berryhill had two of the Gamecocks’ three home runs and drove in five runs, while third baseman Jacob Olson had a home run, double and drove in four runs at Founders Park Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina (9-2) ran off Clemson starter Justin Wrobleski in the first inning. The freshman gave up five runs and five hits while pitching just a third of an inning.

The Tigers’ three starters for the weekend—Brooks Crawford, Davis Sharpe and Wrobleski—combined for a 21.0 ERA. They gave up 14 runs on 17 hits in just six innings of work.

Unfortunately for Clemson, its bullpen ran out of gas on Sunday. The Tigers’ bullpen kept them in the game in Friday’s loss at Clemson and on Saturday at Greenville’s Fluor Field they dominated the Gamecocks.

However, on Sunday, Keyshawn Askew, Travis Marr and Luke Sommerfield gave up nine runs on nine hits after Wrobleski left the game.

South Carolina’s 14 runs represented the most runs by the Gamecocks against Clemson since they beat the Tigers 21-8 on the same day in 2001. Their 17 hits were the most allowed by Clemson pitching since 2008.

The 11-run victory was the largest by either team since the Tigers’ 19-6 victory in Columbia in 2010.

By Carolina clinching the series on Sunday, it snapped Clemson’s streak in the series. The Tigers had won the last four weekend series over the Gamecocks.

It’s the first time Clemson head coach Monte Lee has suffered a series loss in the rivalry as a head coach. He is now 3-1 against Carolina.

The Tigers (8-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Kyle Wilkie doubled down the right field line with two outs to score Hall, who led off the inning with a base hit. Hall stole second and then advanced to third on a grounder to second by Byrd.

South Carolina answered with its first of two 5-run innings. Olson had a 2-run double to centerfield, while Berryhill launched a three-run homer to left field off Wrobleski.

The Clemson freshman threw just 18 pitches before being chased off.

USC extend its lead to 6-1 in the second inning when Eyster sacrificed Olson home. Olson singled to left with one out, and then moved to third on a wild pitch by Askew.

The Gamecocks put up their second five spot of the afternoon with a 5-run fourth inning. Hopkins hit his third home run of the series, a two-run blast to left field, while Berryhill got his second home run of the game with a three-run shot to center.

The Tigers picked up two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but USC answered with three of their own in the bottom frame to kill whatever momentum the Tigers had.

Reid Morgan earned the win for South Carolina. The righty gave three runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings of work. He had five strikeouts and issued no walks.

Clemson will play Furman on Tuesday at Fluor Field in Greenville. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.