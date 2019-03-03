Bryant talks with Panthers, Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant said at the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday in Indianapolis that he has spoken informally with the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers.

Bryant says he thinks he can be a versatile defensive end in the NFL for whoever picks him in April’s NFL Draft.

“I think I can do it all,” he said. “I can play three-technique in sub-packages. I can play the five-technique and can rush the passer and I can play in some defenses and play the Jack or SAM linebacker. It depends on how defenses use him.”

Watch Bryant’s press conference with the media on TCITV.