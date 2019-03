COLUMBIA — Clemson left fielder Sam Hall said the Tigers need to get tougher following their 14-3 loss to rival South Carolina Sunday at Founders Park in Columbia.

The Tigers (8-3) struggled in almost every phase in the series clinching-loss to the Gamecocks.

“We need to get tougher,” said Hall, who won the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP in the three-game series. “That is a good team over there. We need to get tougher.”

Watch Hall’s interview with the media on TCITV.